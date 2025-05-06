Republican Women Who Constantly Prove They're Powered By Outdated Looks & Zero Flair
With Kimberly Guilfoyle planning to move overseas to be the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, there's been a shift in the fashion sensibilities of conservative women. Gone are the sparkling party-girl attires (although Lauren Boebert hasn't gotten that message yet; she's seemingly too busy flirting with Kid Rock). Now, it seems, the women of the MAGA movement are taking a different approach to strutting their style: by making it incredibly boring. Instead of skin-tight dresses that demand attention, it's now plain T-shirts and dowdy blazers. And the trend appears to be spreading.
Most notable to hop on this trend is, of course, grandma-chic queen Karoline Leavitt. Unfortunately, the White House press secretary is one of the many offenders here. "Fox and Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt has also been rocking her boxy sweater sets and boring repetitive dress. But there's also Pam Bondi in overly casual wear, Lara Trump in an underwhelming color, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders still struggling to find pieces that elevate her style. Here's five examples of Republican women underwhelming the masses with their lack of flair.
Pam Bondi dressed in basic black on a boat
In an Instagram post from August 15, 2020, then a member of Donald Trump's defense team for his 2020 Senate impeachment trial, Pam Bondi decided to let off some steam on the seas. According to the caption, Bondi was participating in a "Trump Boat Parade" with fellow conservatives. However, Bondi was wearing quite the unimpressive outfit for the occasion.
The baseball cap and plain black tee made it appear as if she was trying to keep a low profile, a turn of pace for Bondi, who has at other times worn 'fits that have been labeled inappropriate. In fact, her demure choice feels less like a celebration and more like she just rolled out of bed to be there. A far cry from Bondi's nightmarish look for the Kentucky Derby alongside Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders snoozes in a wrap dress
While fulfilling her duties as Governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has made history as a politician. However, that has not stopped Huckabee Sanders from wearing several outfits that have missed the mark over the years. Case in point: in January 2025 when Huckabee Sanders posted to Instagram to say that "Education is a lifeboat," she was spotted wearing a confusing wrap dress.
The color itself — a bright magenta — is a more bold pop than Huckabee Sanders is used to wearing, but the fit and style of it lack a certain dazzle. While the dress does show off Huckabee Sanders' lovely figure, it also seems to want to overly cover her up. That, plus the somewhat plain silhouette, makes the whole appearance both confusing and boring.
Karoline Leavitt is the queen of frump
For someone who forever gets to boast they were the youngest White House press secretary of their time, Karoline Leavitt certainly seems to dress way older than she is. Considering her job includes daily press conferences, Leavitt's sense of fashion seems stuck in the dated past, with many of her looks incorporating sweater sets and styles of a decidedly bygone era.
When speaking to reporters in March of 2025, Leavitt once again opted to wear a look fit for a grandma. In a baby blue boxy blazer and skirt that appears to be from a haunted 1950s Sears catalog, Leavitt stunned the cameras with her confounding outfit choice.
Ainsley Earhardt keeps wearing the same dress
"Fox and Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt seemingly has a closet full of outfits that have missed the mark. As much as Earhardt loves showing off her killer legs, the dresses she chooses to wear to do so all seem to have the same exact specifications. The hem will hit just above the knee, it will be a modestly tight fit, and more often than not, it will properly cover up her chest area and collar bones.
Seen above in this post from Instagram, Earhardt was welcoming authors Dave McCormick and Dina McCormick in a dress that perfectly sums up her struggle. The dress is ho-hum, and the intense color red has become a recent staple for Earhardt to wear while on Fox — which is unfortunate, as it doesn't do her great tan any favors.
Lara Trump possibly copied Ainsley Earhardt's style
In April 2025, Lara Trump, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Joe Concha, and Ainsley Earhardt all got together to take the above selfie, which Earhardt posted on Instagram. The three women in front are unfortunately a great example of how doldrum their sense of fashion has gotten in recent history.
Earhardt's stunning transformation is no match for her ultra-conservative Peeps-yellow sweater. Campos-Duffy is in an ill-fitting button down top that's a dismal shade of navy. And Lara seems to have asked to borrow one of Earhardt's looks. Coming off the heels of accidentally wearing a matching outfit with husband Eric Trump, this red top is also not doing Lara any favors. The cowl neck feels sloppy and deflated, causing the rest of the outfit to suffer from being lackluster.