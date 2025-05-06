Republican Women Who Constantly Prove They're Powered By Outdated Looks & Zero Flair

With Kimberly Guilfoyle planning to move overseas to be the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, there's been a shift in the fashion sensibilities of conservative women. Gone are the sparkling party-girl attires (although Lauren Boebert hasn't gotten that message yet; she's seemingly too busy flirting with Kid Rock). Now, it seems, the women of the MAGA movement are taking a different approach to strutting their style: by making it incredibly boring. Instead of skin-tight dresses that demand attention, it's now plain T-shirts and dowdy blazers. And the trend appears to be spreading.

Most notable to hop on this trend is, of course, grandma-chic queen Karoline Leavitt. Unfortunately, the White House press secretary is one of the many offenders here. "Fox and Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt has also been rocking her boxy sweater sets and boring repetitive dress. But there's also Pam Bondi in overly casual wear, Lara Trump in an underwhelming color, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders still struggling to find pieces that elevate her style. Here's five examples of Republican women underwhelming the masses with their lack of flair.