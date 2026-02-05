Side-By-Side Photos Of Teyana Taylor's Face Transformation

There aren't many people out there who can say they choreographed a music video for Beyoncé when they were just 15 years old or had their own episode of MTV's "My Super Sweet 16." For Teyana Taylor, though, these are just a few of the many highlights of her journey as an artist. The multi-hyphenate has certainly evolved career-wise over the years, but her transformation is also evident on her face. Taylor seems thoroughly committed to looking as fab as possible.

The most glaring difference from then to now is Taylor's nose, which looks smaller and more streamlined. Her brows are also ultra-groomed in the present day, and her almond eyes look even more fox-like.

Brian Ach & Brianna Bryson/Getty

It's also impossible to miss her flawless skin. If you admire Taylor's wrinkle-free face, you will also not be surprised to know that she partnered up with Xeomin — an FDA-approved injection that reduces frown lines. Xeomin is often compared to Botox, but they're not the same product. Back when she announced the team-up, Taylor stated that it's part of her plan to age looking as best as possible.