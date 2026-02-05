Side-By-Side Photos Of Teyana Taylor's Face Transformation
There aren't many people out there who can say they choreographed a music video for Beyoncé when they were just 15 years old or had their own episode of MTV's "My Super Sweet 16." For Teyana Taylor, though, these are just a few of the many highlights of her journey as an artist. The multi-hyphenate has certainly evolved career-wise over the years, but her transformation is also evident on her face. Taylor seems thoroughly committed to looking as fab as possible.
The most glaring difference from then to now is Taylor's nose, which looks smaller and more streamlined. Her brows are also ultra-groomed in the present day, and her almond eyes look even more fox-like.
It's also impossible to miss her flawless skin. If you admire Taylor's wrinkle-free face, you will also not be surprised to know that she partnered up with Xeomin — an FDA-approved injection that reduces frown lines. Xeomin is often compared to Botox, but they're not the same product. Back when she announced the team-up, Taylor stated that it's part of her plan to age looking as best as possible.
What procedures has Teyana Taylor publicly spoken about?
Teyana Taylor hasn't spoken publicly about other cosmetic procedures she might have gone through. She has spoken out about her skin care routine, though. In 2023, she revealed to Vogue that she is big on deep cleansing to remove all traces of makeup and that she likes to exfoliate. Taylor told The New York Times that her relationship with her own skin is a generational thing in her family: "I love my skin. I'm not even going to front. I make my own concoctions by mixing ingredients I like all up in one moisturizer. I learned this from my mom and my aunt — we're Trinidadian. My aunt and I used to make customized shea butter concoctions when I was younger. This way of looking at beauty is instilled in me."
Aside from her relationship with Xeomin, Taylor has only revealed other procedures she went through for health reasons. In 2025, she had an emergency surgery after doctors discovered a non-cancerous growth in her vocal chords. The actor and singer is always on the lookout for her health because, as she revealed on the reality series "We Got Love Teyana & Iman" — which she starred in with her ex-husband Iman Shumpert — there is a hereditary risk of her getting the disease. She commented (via People): "Cancer runs through my family, so it's a scary thing."