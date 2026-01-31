Side-By-Side Photos Of Kelly Clarkson's Face Transformation Prove She's Aging Like Fine Wine

You might be surprised that Clarkson's beauty is all-natural. During an episode of her daytime variety talk show, she revealed that makeup is hardly part of her routine because she doesn't even own any at home. She stated (via New Beauty): "I don't wear it. I have to wear it for work all the time and it's already, like, a lot." She revealed that she saves the full-glam look for special occasions.

Clarkson has already stated that she wants to age naturally. She commented on "The Big Bang Theory" star Mayim Bialik's podcast "Breakdown" that she has no problem whatsoever with how her face looks as time passes. She stated (via Business Insider): "I'm gonna look like a total Shar-Pei, like a dog. I'm gonna have every wrinkle in the world on my face. It has nothing to do with me being better than somebody that gets [work done on] their face. I'm afraid of stuff called botulinum toxin." However, based on the before and after photos we've seen above, it doesn't look like Clarkson has much to worry about face-wise.

Curiously, one of Clarkson's most impactful transformations was a simple one — the time when she decided to go brunette and looked like a completely different person. Her face, however, still looked the same throughout the whole process. The singer and TV host commented about her overall approach to life with People in 2018, stating that her "mantra" is just to be "beautiful, kind, nice, and thoughtful." This seems to be working well for Clarkson so far, so we say she should keep at it.