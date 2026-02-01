How Alina Habba Ruined One Of Donald Trump's Biggest Mar-A-Lago Bashes

Alina Habba kicked off 2025 by stepping into the role of counselor to the president, and ended it by resigning from her subsequent position as New Jersey's interim U.S. attorney after the appeals court ruled that her appointment was unlawful. It was a bad look, and it stands to reason that Habba wasn't feeling the MAGA hype as the year sped to a close. She was notably absent from President Donald Trump's New Year's Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago. Whether this was due to lack of an invitation or because she simply wasn't feeling it is unclear, but Habba threw her own party at her Florida residence, and some prominent White House folks ditched the president's over-the-top bash for the controversial attorney's more laidback event.

Donald and Melania Trump's 2025 New Year's Eve bash was a fashion disaster for all involved, and even their son, Barron Trump's, boredom was obvious at the glitzy Mar-a-Lago do. It's therefore not terribly surprising that some of the attendees made a run for it and headed to Habba's party instead. One of them was Trump's special assistant and communications advisor Margo Martin. Insider sources dished to the Daily Mail that she partied with the Mar-a-Lago crowd before ditching them for Habba's event, which was much more exclusive, with only about 30 high-profile people in attendance.

The party being smaller and more intimate made it all the more appealing compared to the president's raucous bash, which had thousands of attendees. Suffice it to say, Habba totally stole his thunder. The former White House staffer was in attendance at the 2024 NYE Mar-a-Lago bash, infamously showing her support to her boss with a black clutch featuring the sequenced letters "FJB," an abbreviation commonly employed by the MAGA faithful, which stands for "F**k Joe Biden."