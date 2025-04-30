Red Flags In Trump & Alina Habba's Relationship We Can't Ignore

There are plenty of weird things about Alina Habba's relationship with her boss, President Donald Trump, but certain aspects of their relationship dynamic present some pretty glaring red flags. For instance, Habba went from being Trump's personal attorney to one of his White House counselors to finally getting assigned the job of New Jersey's interim district attorney. But the thing is, Habba liked it in the White House, she didn't want to leave, and the outspoken lawyer told her boss exactly that (Trump ultimately convinced her that the lofty new position was just what she needed). Habba's new appointment begs the question as to why the president didn't offer her a more permanent role, though.

She has declined to address this on multiple occasions, which hints that the tea is piping hot behind the scenes. While speaking to Real America's Voice, in March 2025, Habba admitted outright that she didn't even want the job. "I was so happy here [at the White House], and it was surprising," she said of the offer (via the Daily Beast). "I spoke to the president, and I just asked a lot of questions. It was his idea. He's like, 'I think you should do this' [...] And I said, I don't want to leave the White House. It makes me sad."

Unsurprisingly, though, Trump's former personal attorney eventually caved in to his demands. But whether that's really how things went down is debatable in itself. We can't help but wonder whether Trump publicly announced Habba's new role on Truth Social before she even formally accepted his offer, to force her hand. After all, that's how the art of the deal works in Trumpland, no?