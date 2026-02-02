Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Rumored Money Troubles Are Looking Grim
While there have already been signs that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be looking to rejoin the royal family, recent reports have been the clearest indicator yet that things are not going well for the couple. The Sussexes were forced to lay off some members of staff from Archewell Philanthropies in December 2025, claiming that the reduction in employees was due to folding two companies into one. At the same time, the Daily Mail revealed that the couple's Archewell Foundation had $5.1 million in expenses in 2024, while only taking in $2.1 million that same year. And now, according to Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack, Harry and Meghan are sitting on hundreds of thousands of unsold units of candles, teas, and fruit spreads, from Meghan Markle's As Ever brand.
In most cases, famous individuals that start their own brands aren't on the hook for the whole thing, but Shuter's sources tell them that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the only source of funding for As Ever. Supposedly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to retain total control of the lifestyle brand, which they believed would rival Gwyneth Paltrow's problematic Goop. Instead, As Ever sales have been slow, with internet sleuths unearthing how much stock the company has left after a glitch on the As Ever website revealed that there are over $20 million worth of items waiting to be purchased. This would mean Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are responsible for those millions, and with the products just sitting around in warehouses, the costs continue to rise each day.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Productions is also struggling
Along with Archewell Philanthropies, which the prince and duchess do not receive a salary from, and As Ever, the couple have Archewell Productions, which produces their entertainment content, such as "Harry & Meghan," and "Polo." The production company was founded in 2020, and they quickly signed exclusive deals with Spotify and Netflix. The Spotify deal, which was reportedly worth $20 million, produced a single 12-episode podcast and was not renewed. Archewell was more productive for Netflix, who reportedly spent $100 million on the exclusive content. Under that deal, Archewell produced several documentary series, alongside lifestyle show "With Love, Meghan."
In August 2025, it was confirmed that Netflix had extended the deal, but with a caveat. Where the 2020 agreement was an overall deal, meaning Archewell was paid a flat sum for five years, the new contract is a first-look deal, meaning Archewell must first bring any concepts to them, but the streamer only pays if they agree to make it. While this means that Archewell can shop projects to other studios if Netflix passes, it also means that the company is not guaranteed a specific amount of revenue. And with word that "With Love, Meghan" will not be getting a third season, it seems like the company is starting from scratch.