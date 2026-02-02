Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Rumored Money Troubles Are Looking Grim

While there have already been signs that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be looking to rejoin the royal family, recent reports have been the clearest indicator yet that things are not going well for the couple. The Sussexes were forced to lay off some members of staff from Archewell Philanthropies in December 2025, claiming that the reduction in employees was due to folding two companies into one. At the same time, the Daily Mail revealed that the couple's Archewell Foundation had $5.1 million in expenses in 2024, while only taking in $2.1 million that same year. And now, according to Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack, Harry and Meghan are sitting on hundreds of thousands of unsold units of candles, teas, and fruit spreads, from Meghan Markle's As Ever brand.

In most cases, famous individuals that start their own brands aren't on the hook for the whole thing, but Shuter's sources tell them that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the only source of funding for As Ever. Supposedly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to retain total control of the lifestyle brand, which they believed would rival Gwyneth Paltrow's problematic Goop. Instead, As Ever sales have been slow, with internet sleuths unearthing how much stock the company has left after a glitch on the As Ever website revealed that there are over $20 million worth of items waiting to be purchased. This would mean Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are responsible for those millions, and with the products just sitting around in warehouses, the costs continue to rise each day.