10 Signs Prince Harry Will Launch A Royal Comeback In 2026
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are on a permanent vendetta against the British royal family — at least, that's according to the naysayers. In December 2025, Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop Substack alleged that the couple were planning to create a royal court that would compete with William's. Meanwhile, "The Real Housewives of London" star Juliet Angus appeared on the "True Royalty" podcast the same month to say, "I think [Meghan] wants to be a billion-dollar business and show the royal family that she doesn't need it. That she could be rich and powerful without the royal family." Angus then went on to add, "I think by the moves that Meghan's making right now, she's trying to tell the royal family — and the world — 'I didn't need you and I don't need you.'"
Tensions between the Sussexes and their royal family members may run high, but there are signs that Harry and Meghan will stage a royal comeback in 2026. Sources indicate that King Charles III and Princess Catherine would like the royal family to reunite in light of their respective cancer diagnoses. In September 2025, Charles and Harry even met up for the first time in more than 12 months. Even psychics, like Athos Salomé, believe that 2026 will be the prince's year for a "symbolic return" per the Daily Mail. Furthermore, professional probability calculators have dropped hints that the chances of a Sussex royal comeback are way better than the press has led fans to believe.
Prince Harry may get a security detail from the Metropolitan Police
It's hardly a secret that one of Prince Harry's biggest gripes with the royal family pertains to security. Since he stepped away from his duties as a working royal in 2020, the palace cut his publicly-funded security detail — arguing that British taxpayers shouldn't have to fund a prince who doesn't work for the crown. This decision upset Harry considerably. Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in his tell-all interview, the prince revealed, "I never thought that I would have my security removed, because I was born into this position. I inherited the risk. So, that was a shock to me. That was what completely changed the whole plan."
Luckily for Harry, there's a good chance that 2026 will be the year he regains his British security detail. As reported by Express, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) has decided to reevaluate the Sussex family's threat level. If they find that Harry and Meghan Markle require protection, there's a good chance that individuals from the Metropolitan Police will be assigned to their security detail. This is effectively what Harry and Meghan have requested since their dramatic 2020 royal exit. Were the couple to regain their much-desired British security, the public could expect to see them visit the U.K. more frequently. Alternatively, with the right level of protection, they might even come back to Britain for good.
Sources revealed that Princess Catherine wants Prince William and Prince Harry's feud to end
Prince Harry's relationship with Princess Catherine changed after he met Meghan Markle, but experts believe that in 2026 the once-friendly duo will finally make amends. Rumor has it that Catherine has no interest in supporting Prince William and Harry's ongoing feud after her 2024 cancer diagnosis. Apparently, the Princess of Wales wants to live her life fully without allowing bad feelings to drag her down. It's believed she has even tried convincing William to forgive his brother in the new year. "Kate's tried everything to get William to soften on Harry, and Meghan as well, but there's just no moving him," a source told Heat World. "Her hands are tied."
That's not to say that Catherine is ready to give up so easily. The same insider hinted that she might have a plan or two up her sleeve to support the brothers' reconciliation. "In the spirit of being practical, she's urging Harry to come back without Meghan on his next trip, as proof that he's his own man and not joined at the hip with his wife," they revealed. While this may seem like a drastic move, Catherine is apparently willing to try anything to invite Harry back into the royal fold. "Kate is trying to keep a bridge open for Harry before it's too late but it does feel a little insurmountable. William's anger and mistrust just runs so deep," they added.
Princess Catherine and Meghan Markle may actually be trying to repair things behind closed doors
Prince Harry is not the only one on Princess Catherine's reconciliation list come 2026. Some reports indicate that the Princess of Wales has considered reaching out to Meghan Markle in hopes of healing the royal rift. "Kate does feel that William and Harry's chances of making up would be a lot greater if she and Meghan were able to find some common ground," an insider told Star. "She does not want to drag this cold war into 2026 and has been saying that maybe a phone call ahead of Christmas could be arranged to at least open the door towards some sort of forgiveness."
Luckily, Catherine is said to be the perfect person to facilitate this reconciliation. As the oldest of the three siblings in the Middleton house, Catherine holds a number of important leadership qualities that could help her bring peace to the palace. One source even told RadarOnline, "From a young age, Kate was always the peacemaker between her brother James and sister Pippa. She has a natural talent for diplomacy and a desire for harmony." That's not to say that things between Catherine and Meghan have always been easy. Catherine has not always understood her rival — especially during her infamous wedding feud with Meghan Markle. But the same source told RadarOnline that Catherine is "fully prepared to start the process of reconciliation with Meghan."
King Charles III wanted Prince Harry to come home for Christmas
After facing a number of serious health issues, King Charles III is said to miss his youngest son. Some insiders believe that Charles is so eager to reconcile with Prince Harry that the spare will be invited to the royal family's 2025 Christmas plans. "Charles prioritizes duty, but he's also a family man who knows his time is precious," an anonymous source told Us Weekly. "He wants a special last Christmas in case it's his last."
Interestingly, at least one royal expert agreed with this assessment. Speaking to Fox News Digital prior to the big holiday, Amanda Matta shared, "I doubt an invitation for Prince Harry would be off the table entirely should the king really want to be with his birth family. Charles has always felt he's left the door open emotionally." While familial tensions and old wounds could certainly get in the way of Prince Harry's 2026 comeback, the holiday season can encourage more positive emotions — like togetherness. In the same interview, Matta added, "The idea that he wants this Christmas to be 'extra special' makes sense — not because it's necessarily his last, but because he's acutely aware of time and legacy. For the royals, the unique blend of tradition and togetherness at Christmas acts as a reset button."
Prince Harry has expressed a lot of nostalgia about the U.K.
Beyond whispers of a family reunification, the biggest sign pointing to Prince Harry's potential 2026 royal comeback comes from the prince himself. In November 2025, Harry wrote an article titled "The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it means to be British" and published it on Sussex.com. Published in light of Remembrance Day, the piece is practically overflowing with patriotic sentiments. "Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for," Harry wrote. "The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British. I make no apology for it. I love it."
According to long-time royal commentator, Judi James, these words reflect Harry's true feelings toward his homeland. "Ex-pat Harry writes in a style of deep nostalgia for the country he left," James told the Mirror. "Most ex-pats yearn for jars of Marmite or English tea bags, but Harry is letting everyone know, including Meghan here, that he's missing a kind of shared, intense, complex humor that he might not be able to get in the U.S." All this goes to show that Harry has not forgotten about his British identity, despite having spent years in California. The clear love that he continues to feel for his country may foreshadow Harry's big British return.
Prince Harry may be interested in sending Archie and Lilibet to school in the U.K.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may enjoy spending time in California, but when it comes to their kids' education, England might be the answer. Rumor has it that Harry wants Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to benefit from the same British educational system that he did. Many private schools in the region are famous for opening doors for the local elite, and Harry might not want his children to miss out. As an insider told RadarOnline, "Harry says this isn't about abandoning life in America, but he genuinely believes a British education would offer Archie and Lili opportunities they wouldn't have here, and let them form friendships and experiences similar to his time at Eton."
When Harry attended the WellChild awards in September 2025, he chatted with singer, Joss Stone, about her recent move back to the U.K. Reflecting on the conversation with Hello!, Stone hinted, "Maybe Harry will move back too. That would be nice. He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children." She went on to add that family could be another factor drawing Harry back home. "It was nice to share that with him because it's exactly why we felt drawn to come back — for the kids to grow up surrounded by family, friends, and a strong sense of belonging and most importantly in a safe environment," Stone revealed.
The Sussexes could try to draw the royal family into their Netflix plans
If the Sussexes are known as "Hollywood royals," it's not exactly a surprise. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been known for their close ties to the entertainment business. Their business relationships with Netflix and Spotify — however shaky — have cemented them as the duke and duchess of showbiz. And, apparently, Harry and Meghan are interested in reeling the rest of the British royal family into their dealings — or even onto a television set.
Following the released of the duchess' lifestyle show, "With Love, Meghan," one inside source told Express that Harry is totally into the project for an unexpected reason. "Harry supports Meghan in that Netflix is the perfect angle to return to the royal fold," they dished. Rumor has it that Harry would like to use his contract with Netflix to bolster the palace coffers. "The royal family is a business at the end of the day, it desperately needs a positive injection before the king gets too old, or sicker," added the same source.
Interestingly, Queen Elizabeth II's youngest son, Prince Edward, tried his hand at television production during his younger years. The project led to so many scandals — including a breach of Prince William's privacy — that Edward was forced to become a full-time working royal. Because of this history, it's hard to imagine that the royal family would take to Harry's rumored scheme.
Meghan Markle's Paris Fashion Week appearance could be a test run for a London visit
In 2025, a whole lot went wrong for Meghan Markle at Paris Fashion Week. However, some sources believe that the duchess is still hopeful about what she set out to accomplish. Casino Beats spokesperson Ollie Ring told Express that there are very good odds that Meghan will use her initial appearance at Paris Fashion Week as a stepping stone to London Fashion Week. "Meghan Markle's return to Europe has reignited her connection to the fashion world, and traders now see a London Fashion Week comeback as a very real possibility at 2/1."
The idea is that Meghan might take back her London social life through her connections in the fashion world. If she moves forward with this plan, we could very well expect to see the Sussexes carving out a place for themselves in England. Speaking on the "Palace Confidential" podcast (via the Daily Mail), royal expert, Richard Eden, said the couple intend to increase their presence across the pond. "Harry wants to live in Britain again," Eden said. "I'm talking about spending much more time here and having some sort of resident status." The royal commentator went on to note that Prince Harry continues to foster strong ties with friends and charities in England. If Meghan could also develop a London social life of her own, we would be much more likely to see the pair staging a royal comeback.
The banishment of ex-Prince Andrew creates room for Prince Harry to step in
Since his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Prince Harry has been considered a persona non grata within the British royal family. However, the downfall of ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson may have created a window for Harry to finally stage his royal return in 2026. According to a former royal insider by the name of Ian Pelham Turner, a campaign to "Bring Harry Back" into the royal family has entailed an intense web of negotiations among its members. Apparently, Prince William only agreed to the plan to bring Harry home after receiving reassurance that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor would be on the out. As Pelham Turner told The Mirror US, "So I think why all of this has happened now is that William has been placated about Harry coming back into the fold by getting rid of Andrew."
In the same interview, Pelham Turner went on to claim that King Charles III's ongoing health issues have made Prince Harry's royal comeback more urgent. "My feeling at the moment is because of Charles' cancer diagnosis that all these negotiations perhaps, for example, with Harry have been accelerated," he stated. As for Mountbatten-Windsor's royal downfall, that also may have happened quicker than anyone in the palace originally anticipated. "One acceleration is bringing Harry back. And the second acceleration is getting rid of Andrew," Pelham Turner added.
Prince William and Prince Harry might be planning a World Cup reconciliation
Prince William may be famously furious with his younger brother, Prince Harry, but that doesn't mean the pair won't eventually reconcile. A source told RadarOnline that King Charles III and Princess Catherine have been pressuring William to make amends, and that he can't keep pushing back against their peacemaking skills forever. That being said, it will not be easy for Princess Diana's boys to reconcile, as William is understood to feel very hurt by Harry's actions. "There's no way he's willing to pick up the phone and do this casually," said the same source. Apparently, the Prince of Wales would only be open to "a supervised discussion, handled with total discretion."
As for when this brotherly reunion may take place, all signs point to the 2026 World Cup in North America. William has already confirmed his intentions to attend, and it's hard to imagine that Harry won't want to watch the English national team play so close to his new home. Although the World Cup will certainly provide a good moment for William and Harry to talk, it's unlikely that we will see them sitting together in the stands. The Prince of Wales is believed to be very resistant to any sort of public meeting. Speaking to RadarOnline, a second insider revealed, "He's deeply wary of being secretly recorded or having his words twisted — the trust between them is completely gone."