10 Signs Prince Harry Will Launch A Royal Comeback In 2026

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are on a permanent vendetta against the British royal family — at least, that's according to the naysayers. In December 2025, Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop Substack alleged that the couple were planning to create a royal court that would compete with William's. Meanwhile, "The Real Housewives of London" star Juliet Angus appeared on the "True Royalty" podcast the same month to say, "I think [Meghan] wants to be a billion-dollar business and show the royal family that she doesn't need it. That she could be rich and powerful without the royal family." Angus then went on to add, "I think by the moves that Meghan's making right now, she's trying to tell the royal family — and the world — 'I didn't need you and I don't need you.'"

Tensions between the Sussexes and their royal family members may run high, but there are signs that Harry and Meghan will stage a royal comeback in 2026. Sources indicate that King Charles III and Princess Catherine would like the royal family to reunite in light of their respective cancer diagnoses. In September 2025, Charles and Harry even met up for the first time in more than 12 months. Even psychics, like Athos Salomé, believe that 2026 will be the prince's year for a "symbolic return" per the Daily Mail. Furthermore, professional probability calculators have dropped hints that the chances of a Sussex royal comeback are way better than the press has led fans to believe.