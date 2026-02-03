Jennifer Lawrence's Killer Legs Couldn't Save These Questionable Outfits
Can great legs save a not-so-great outfit? Unfortunately for folks with killer gams, your outfit can still kill your look. There's one star who has proven this time and time again. Over the course of her storied career, we can remember a few fashion fails that Jennifer Lawrence will never live down. And, some of them have shown us that a short hemline and a pair of toned legs aren't necessarily the ultimate accessories.
From miniskirts to extra high slits and even a totally sheer gown — Lawrence has found plenty of different ways to flaunt her legs. Her gams seem to be one of her favorite assets to show off, and it's easy to see why. But, you know what's even better than killer legs? A killer fashion sense. Unfortunately, while Lawrence always has her legs in tow, she doesn't always bring her good style along with her. We've collected the worst outfits Lawrence has rocked over the course of her time in the spotlight that couldn't be saved by putting her legs on display.
When she took NYC in a totally confused 'fit
In November 2025, Jennifer Lawrence donned heels and a miniskirt while out and about in New York City. Sounds like the epitome of classic NYC fashion — especially with an enviable pair of legs. This particular outfit, however, wasn't as chic as it could have been. Both her T-shirt and her miniskirt were baggy and misshapen, which made for an unclear fashion statement. Styled with heels featuring oversized bows, it was difficult to figure out where she could possibly be headed in an outfit with so many conflicting vibes.
Her Betty Rubble cosplay
Jennifer Lawrence has undergone a stunning transformation over the years, and so has her style. Throughout her many phases, she's rocked some good looks and some bad looks. Yet, at the 2011 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, she hit us with a real head-scratcher. She arrived at the event in a blue and black printed dress that landed just below the knee. Up close, the print appears to be an abstract floral, but it looks more like leopard print from afar. With strappy sandals and a thick black belt, this whole look was mystifying.
When she looked to be tangled up in her fitted sheet on the red carpet
White gowns can be difficult to wear, since they're often easily confused with bridal attire. At the 2025 Governors Awards, Jennifer Lawrence managed to avoid this common white dress faux pas. Yet, rather than looking like a wedding gown, this looked more like a fitted sheet she just got out of the laundry. The dress's deep slit went up about as high as it could possibly go, but putting her leg on display didn't make this 'fit look any less like bedding.
This dress that looked like she badly upcycled an old, thrifted suit
Donning a seriously high slit, Jennifer Lawrence took the stage at the 2025 San Sebastian International Film Festival and showed plenty of leg. Typically, a slit this high might steal the spotlight, but the dress itself was too distracting. This baggy, asymmetrical dress was a total mess. The structure and material of this piece made it look like she had chopped up an old suit she found at Goodwill, stuck on a skinny belt, and called it a day.
When her sweater looked like it was grabbed from the lost and found
In October 2025, Jennifer Lawrence was front and center at Longines Boutique in SoHo for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Oscar winner's winning gams were on display in a knee-length skirt. Yet, nothing else about this look was a win. She paired her black skirt and pumps with a long, brown pullover sweater and what appeared to be a matching cardigan draped over her shoulders. The resulting silhouette looked sloppy and mismatched. Maybe she spilled something on her shirt and threw this on at the last minute.
This messy red carpet minidress moment
Despite having legs for days, Jennifer Lawrence's look at "The Runaways" premiere had to be one of her worst-dressed moments. Of course, it was 2010, and clearly trends were very different then than they are today. But, is it just us, or does this minidress look like it would have already looked dated in 2010? Between the stripes and the slouchy fit on top paired with the body-con fit on the bottom, this dress was a real scene-stealer — and not in a good way.
Her nearly-naked dress moment
Jennifer Lawrence may not have been among the worst-dressed stars at the 2026 Golden Globes, thanks to the multitude of fashion faux pas on the red carpet that night. Still, that doesn't mean folks were fans of this look. "Sick of the nude dress! It's like floral in the spring," one Reddit user wrote about the entirely overplayed sheer dress trend. "Just because a dress can be sheer does not mean it needs to be," wrote another. The sheer skirt allowed basically all of Lawrence's legs to be on display, but that isn't always a good thing.
When her minidress looked like an error screen on an old school computer
In 2012, "The Hunger Games" fans in Madrid were surely excited to meet Katniss Everdeen herself at a special screening of the film. If they're anything like us, though, upon seeing the print on her dress, they were reminded of the screen that might have shown up on an old computer when it was crashing. It's hard to imagine the idea behind this minidress's odd striped pattern, but it definitely didn't make for a good fashion statement.
A deep slit can't undo clashing vibes
Jennifer Lawrence deserved to land on the worst-dressed list when she hit the 2025 Gotham Awards red carpet in all black. Her suit-inspired black dress featured a deep slit, which she paired with black strappy sandals to flaunt her toned legs. Yet, the top and bottom halves of this dress clashed with each other. The jacket up top gave off a totally different vibe than the drama of the skirt, and it basically looked like her legs and her torso were headed to two separate events.
When she looked like a referee on a night out
If you're a referee and you find yourself having to go straight from work to the club, then boy does Jennifer Lawrence have the perfect outfit for you! In 2015, she attended a screening of "Serena" and showed some skin with a short hemline and cutouts at the waist. Unfortunately, though, this dress was a total mess. The top had sequined vertical stripes, which clashed with the textured white skirt and the odd buckle design at the waist. This dress simply had way too many elements all at once.