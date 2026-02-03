Jennifer Lawrence's Killer Legs Couldn't Save These Questionable Outfits

Can great legs save a not-so-great outfit? Unfortunately for folks with killer gams, your outfit can still kill your look. There's one star who has proven this time and time again. Over the course of her storied career, we can remember a few fashion fails that Jennifer Lawrence will never live down. And, some of them have shown us that a short hemline and a pair of toned legs aren't necessarily the ultimate accessories.

From miniskirts to extra high slits and even a totally sheer gown — Lawrence has found plenty of different ways to flaunt her legs. Her gams seem to be one of her favorite assets to show off, and it's easy to see why. But, you know what's even better than killer legs? A killer fashion sense. Unfortunately, while Lawrence always has her legs in tow, she doesn't always bring her good style along with her. We've collected the worst outfits Lawrence has rocked over the course of her time in the spotlight that couldn't be saved by putting her legs on display.