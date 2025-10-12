Jennifer Lawrence Fashion Fails She'll Never Live Down
Coming from humble origins in Kentucky, powerhouse actor and producer Jennifer Lawrence has undergone a stunning transformation into one of the most sought-after names in Hollywood. Of course, part of the job of being on public display is the endless carousel of awards ceremonies, red carpets, and industry events. For her part, Lawrence has had a mixed track record of making appearances — at one point in her career she took such a long break from being spotted in public that when Lawrence finally re-emerged, she truly turned heads. But when she does show up, she certainly makes a splash.
The "Passengers" star has often nailed it when it comes to her fashion choices, able to toe the line of classic Hollywood and modern appeal, but there have certainly been times Lawrence deserved to be on the worst-dressed list. Similar to the moments where her own fashion has tripped her up, Lawrence has experienced a wide range of wardrobe malfunctions that have impacted her, as well as those around her. From a controversial dress to improper footwear to tripping up her co-stars, here are six times Lawrence's fashion fails got in her way.
Jennifer Lawrence's dress ripped as she received an award
On her way to receive her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role at the 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Jennifer Lawrence struggled to keep her dress together. According to a Hollywood Life video discussing the fashion fumble, the "Silver Linings Playbook" star's dress seems to have been stepped on by someone else, causing it to rip as she headed for the stage. Though she managed to hold it together on stage, the rip could still be seen throughout the night.
Jennifer Lawrence caused controversy in Versace
During the 2018 press tour for the "Red Sparrow," Jennifer Lawrence and her male castmates posed on the roof of the Corinthia Hotel in London, England. While all her co-stars were bundled up in the late-winter cold, Lawrence rocked a low-cut Versace dress with a dramatically high slit. This look caused some backlash, with a Jezebel article asking where her winter jacket was.
But the actor defended her decision to show some skin even in cold weather, writing on Facebook at the time, "That Versace dress was fabulous ... I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice" (via British Vogue).
Jennifer Lawrence's laid-back look flopped at Cannes
Spotted attending the 2023 red carpet debut of "Anatomy of a Fall" at the Cannes Film Festival, Jennifer Lawrence broke the fashion rules for a relatable reason. Seen descending the famous red steps so her team could photograph her, Lawrence was caught wearing black flip flops — an absolute no-no for the venue. Lawrence had a good excuse, however, telling Entertainment Tonight at the time that she was too scared to traipse back down the steps in her heels as they were "a size too big." Considering her history of tripping on the red carpet, it was smart to play it safe.
Jennifer Lawrence's holiday wardrobe malfunction
Acting as celebrity spokesperson for Dior during the Saks Fifth Avenue unveiling of the 2023 holiday window display collaboration between the fashion and retail entities, Jennifer Lawrence had a hilariously relatable wardrobe malfunction. As can be seen in a video obtained by CNN at the time, as soon as Lawrence reached the podium to begin her prepared remarks, her belt snapped and catapulted to the floor. "I am so sorry, that was so loud," the "Hunger Games" star could be heard saying.
Robert Pattinson got tangled in Jennifer Lawrence's dress
Though Jennifer Lawrence is known for her many tumbles on the red carpet, it appears that her fashion choice for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival red carpet ultimately tripped up her co-star. While Lawrence and Robert Pattinson were attending the premiere of their film "Die My Love," the "Twilight" actor accidentally stepped on Lawrence's Dior gown. Proof that Lawrence has a way of handling hilarious celebrity interactions, she laughed it off and allowed him to fix her dress, most likely thankful to avoid another embarrassing tear situation.
Jennifer Lawrence did not impress in socks and heels
While attending the 2025 San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain, Jennifer Lawrence debuted her tuned-up face that had fans shaking, however, it was not enough to distract from her poor fashion choices for the event. While strutting her stuff to accept the Donostia Award — the youngest actor to ever receive one — Lawrence wore one of her more memorably unfortunate outfits. The asymmetry and peek-a-boo back to the dress were interesting and fashion-forward touches, but pairing such a bold look with black socks in plain black heels ultimately landed her on the wrong foot.