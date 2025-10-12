Jennifer Lawrence Fashion Fails She'll Never Live Down

Coming from humble origins in Kentucky, powerhouse actor and producer Jennifer Lawrence has undergone a stunning transformation into one of the most sought-after names in Hollywood. Of course, part of the job of being on public display is the endless carousel of awards ceremonies, red carpets, and industry events. For her part, Lawrence has had a mixed track record of making appearances — at one point in her career she took such a long break from being spotted in public that when Lawrence finally re-emerged, she truly turned heads. But when she does show up, she certainly makes a splash.

The "Passengers" star has often nailed it when it comes to her fashion choices, able to toe the line of classic Hollywood and modern appeal, but there have certainly been times Lawrence deserved to be on the worst-dressed list. Similar to the moments where her own fashion has tripped her up, Lawrence has experienced a wide range of wardrobe malfunctions that have impacted her, as well as those around her. From a controversial dress to improper footwear to tripping up her co-stars, here are six times Lawrence's fashion fails got in her way.