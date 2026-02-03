Throwback Pics Of Mike Holmes Has Us Nostalgic For The Early 2000s HGTV

Cast your mind back to 2003. The landscape of HGTV looked a lot different than it does today. Before the Property Brothers, before the Napiers, and before the El Moussas, there was Mike Holmes. And when we look at throwback pics of the early-2000s HGTV star, we just can't help but get nostalgic for that particular era of the network.

R. Diamond/Getty

Holmes, a licensed contractor, made his HGTV debut with the cleverly-titled "Holmes on Homes," which premiered in Canada in 2001 before making its way to the U.S. version of the network in 2003. The photo above was actually taken in 2005, while Holmes was working on that year's Jimmy Carter Work Project under the Habitat for Humanity banner.

"Holmes on Homes" ended up running for seven seasons, wrapping up around the same time the aughts as a whole were winding to a close. However, that's far from the last fans of HGTV saw of the man himself. Holmes went on to host a number of other programs on the network, including "Holmes Inspection" and "Holmes Family Rescue." Not only that, but HGTV itself apparently shares in our Y2K-era nostalgia, given that they premiered a full-blown legacy sequel to "Holmes on Homes" in 2025 (2024 in Canada).