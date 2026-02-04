Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Looks Just As Tuned Up As Him In Jarring Pics
Best known for playing the great fictional boxer Rocky Balboa, Sylvester Stallone's jarring Mar-a-Lago makeover received brutal reviews online. And while all of the attention has been on the Italian Stallion's new look, his wife, Jennifer Flavin, has also reportedly had some work done. She may not look as overdone as her husband, but Flavin's work is still shocking. At first glance, it may be hard to figure out which of the women in the Christmas photo of the Stallones below is Jennifer, as each of the women appear to be around the same age. Jennifer, 57, is on the far left, alongside her stunning daughters, Sophia Rose, 29, Sistine, 27, and Scarlet Rose, 23.
While closer shots of Jennifer on her Instagram give off a better idea of what she has had done, her work is seemingly less extensive, and better, than her husband's. Speaking to The Sun in 2023, Dr. Richard Westreich believed that while Sly has had a number of procedures done, Jennifer appears to have kept her work simple. Along with a rumored nose job and breast implants, it looks like she mainly sticks to Botox and fillers. While his wife hasn't admitted to getting work done, Stallone is more open about his plastic surgery, telling People magazine, "Sure. Why not do it? You have body work done on your car." The actor initially had work done to fix an issue created from a difficult birth, and has continued to have procedures done over the years.
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's daughters may have had work done as well
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin may not be the only members of the family to go under the knife. While they have followed their mother's lead and not spoken about it, the three Stallone daughters, Scarlet, Sistine, and Sophia, are rumored to have had work done as well. In his talk with The Sun, Dr. Richard Westreich said he thinks that while the Stallone family isn't as addicted to plastic surgery as the Kardashians, everyone on "The Family Stallone" has had at least some work done.
Based on his expertise, Dr. Westreich believes Sistine and Sophia have had breast augmentations, and that Scarlet and Sistine have used lip fillers. He doesn't think Sophia has had lip filler, but does believe she had a nose job. Sophia and Sistine have shown that they are at least interested in plastic surgery. In 2020, they had Dr. Catherine Begnavik, aka Dr. Cat, on "Unwaxed Podcast" to discuss the latest plastic surgery trends of the time. The sisters didn't open up about any possible work they have had done themselves, but are clearly knowledgeable about the practice.