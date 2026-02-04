Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Looks Just As Tuned Up As Him In Jarring Pics

Best known for playing the great fictional boxer Rocky Balboa, Sylvester Stallone's jarring Mar-a-Lago makeover received brutal reviews online. And while all of the attention has been on the Italian Stallion's new look, his wife, Jennifer Flavin, has also reportedly had some work done. She may not look as overdone as her husband, but Flavin's work is still shocking. At first glance, it may be hard to figure out which of the women in the Christmas photo of the Stallones below is Jennifer, as each of the women appear to be around the same age. Jennifer, 57, is on the far left, alongside her stunning daughters, Sophia Rose, 29, Sistine, 27, and Scarlet Rose, 23.

While closer shots of Jennifer on her Instagram give off a better idea of what she has had done, her work is seemingly less extensive, and better, than her husband's. Speaking to The Sun in 2023, Dr. Richard Westreich believed that while Sly has had a number of procedures done, Jennifer appears to have kept her work simple. Along with a rumored nose job and breast implants, it looks like she mainly sticks to Botox and fillers. While his wife hasn't admitted to getting work done, Stallone is more open about his plastic surgery, telling People magazine, "Sure. Why not do it? You have body work done on your car." The actor initially had work done to fix an issue created from a difficult birth, and has continued to have procedures done over the years.