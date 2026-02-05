Dark Details About Teyana Taylor's Divorce

Teyana Taylor is used to being in the spotlight, thanks to a career that began as a singer and a dancer in her teens, before transitioning to acting. This led to her meeting New York Knicks basketball player Iman Shumpert at a party in 2011, and a few years later, they were dating. The couple got married in 2016 and welcomed two daughters into the world while living in their dream home in Atlanta. Alas, the celebrity relationship wasn't meant to be, and in 2024, their divorce was finalized. A year earlier, when Taylor filed for divorce, TMZ was able to get their hands on the court documents and find the reason why. Shumpert, despite being in the NBA, reportedly had a hard time handling his wife's success to a scary degree.

According to the TMZ report, the divorce filing accused "Iman of being jealous about her fame and feeling insecure about being good enough for her, despite the fact he was earning way more playing basketball than she could ever dream of making in music." The outlet described Shumpert as being "annoyed" when he was asked by photographers to step out of the way of shots with Taylor. Taylor's file read that Shumpert "became more and more angry" to the point that he became "extremely emotionally and mentally abusive."

It only got worse when Shumpert's basketball career ended, as Taylor claimed Shumpert had cheated on her, while also noting two arrests, including a DUI. After they parted, Taylor's star power continued to rise with a Golden Globe win for "One Battle After Another," while Shumpert hasn't been in the spotlight since winning "Dancing with the Stars" in 2021.