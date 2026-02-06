What Landman's Kayla Wallace Looks Like Without Makeup
Since "Landman" is one of the most popular series on television, fans always want to take a peek at the personal lives of the show's incredible cast. The women of the Paramount+ show have stood out for their stunning real-life beauty, so it's common to wonder if their faces are naturally beautiful or if makeup does a lot of work in improving their look. With Kayla Wallace, the makeup does hide a particular feature from her face, but the actor doesn't seem to mind sharing it with the world. On a 2024 Instagram post, Wallace showed the world what she looks like with no makeup on, and you can see her face in all its makeup-free glory:
Wallace captioned the photo carousel with "It's been a good year," and among photos of her dog and birthday celebrations, she included one last candid pic that shows her smiling. Looking at the photo, you'll immediately notice a good amount of freckles on her nose and cheeks.
On "Landman," her character — the ruthless lawyer called Rebecca Falcone — doesn't have any freckles, but you can see that it's due to the work of a good dose of makeup. In the photo, Wallace is also not too afraid of showing some spots across her face and some soft wrinkles around the area of her eyes.
Kayla Wallace is part of a group of stunning-looking Landman women with no makeup
The women of "Landman" have made it clear that they have no problem showing their bare faces on social media. Ali Larter, who plays Angela Norris, has also shared a makeup-free photo, which reveals that she looks astoundingly great in real life. With Kayla Wallace, what piqued our interest in her bare-faced look was the fact that the no-nonsense lawyer she plays always has her makeup on point. Does it mean that Wallace is like that in real life as well?
Judging by her Instagram account, not really. The actor's social media account is overflowing with "Landman" posts and clips, as well as stylish baby bump photos. When she decides to chill out and share moments from her personal life, Wallace often does it without any makeup on, or with very little. However, the posts are not too frequent, so you really have to dig in order to find her most candid pics.
If her face looks that good in her 30s without makeup, though, the actor certainly has some beauty secrets that she's keeping to herself. So, we will have to wait until she finally decides to share a few tips on how to look great and how to champion the freckles on your face.