What Landman's Kayla Wallace Looks Like Without Makeup

Since "Landman" is one of the most popular series on television, fans always want to take a peek at the personal lives of the show's incredible cast. The women of the Paramount+ show have stood out for their stunning real-life beauty, so it's common to wonder if their faces are naturally beautiful or if makeup does a lot of work in improving their look. With Kayla Wallace, the makeup does hide a particular feature from her face, but the actor doesn't seem to mind sharing it with the world. On a 2024 Instagram post, Wallace showed the world what she looks like with no makeup on, and you can see her face in all its makeup-free glory:

Wallace captioned the photo carousel with "It's been a good year," and among photos of her dog and birthday celebrations, she included one last candid pic that shows her smiling. Looking at the photo, you'll immediately notice a good amount of freckles on her nose and cheeks.

On "Landman," her character — the ruthless lawyer called Rebecca Falcone — doesn't have any freckles, but you can see that it's due to the work of a good dose of makeup. In the photo, Wallace is also not too afraid of showing some spots across her face and some soft wrinkles around the area of her eyes.