What Landman's Ali Larter Looks Like Without Makeup On
Ali Larter has seen a spike in her popularity since starring on Paramount+'s hit series "Landman." Her character, Angela Norris, is a stunning and volatile wealthy woman whose makeup is always on point, and this matches Larter's glam appearance at events. Since she always seems to look her best, fans naturally wonder what she looks like without makeup on. And Larter herself provided the answer on her Instagram account.
Since Larter herself captured the more-or-less candid photo, you can see that she used a bit of strategy in order to still look glam despite the lack of makeup. The photo plays with light and shadow, and she strategically covered a bit of her face with her own hair. This way, if you take a quick glance at the photo you might not even realize that she's not wearing makeup, because there are so many other elements that draw your eye that you don't spend time looking for flaws on her skin. Even so, her skin does appear to be nearly flawless.
Another reason why you might not realize that she's not wearing makeup is because Larter just looks that good with no makeup on. She captioned the photo with a simple "How's everyone doing?" and you can see in the comments that fans continue to be amazed by her beauty with or without cosmetics.
Ali Larter's youthful look never ceases to amaze
One element that's impressive to realize in the makeup-free photo is that Ali Larter's youthful face is clearly not something that she achieves with makeup, and she looks young even bare-faced. Although the Instagram pic looks posed, it doesn't mean that Larter looks bad in more casual photos. In 2013, the Daily Mail unveiled a slate of makeup-free photos of Larter on a rainy day in Los Angeles, and she looked just as flawless as ever.
True, Larter's face has gone through a transformation since her "Final Destination" days, of course, but you can't help but wonder what she's done to preserve her natural beauty. According to the actor, she likes to keep it simple. In 2024, she told Page Six that her health and beauty routine consisted of "juice, gym, steam, cream."
Just in case you're wondering, Larter has continued to rock the full-makeup look for her many public appearances. In early January 2026, she attended the Critics Choice Awards and turned heads with her stunning appearance. And, of course, the "Landman" star is always ready to stun with daring looks when it comes to her fashion choices as well.