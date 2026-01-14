What Landman's Ali Larter Looks Like Without Makeup On

Ali Larter has seen a spike in her popularity since starring on Paramount+'s hit series "Landman." Her character, Angela Norris, is a stunning and volatile wealthy woman whose makeup is always on point, and this matches Larter's glam appearance at events. Since she always seems to look her best, fans naturally wonder what she looks like without makeup on. And Larter herself provided the answer on her Instagram account.

Since Larter herself captured the more-or-less candid photo, you can see that she used a bit of strategy in order to still look glam despite the lack of makeup. The photo plays with light and shadow, and she strategically covered a bit of her face with her own hair. This way, if you take a quick glance at the photo you might not even realize that she's not wearing makeup, because there are so many other elements that draw your eye that you don't spend time looking for flaws on her skin. Even so, her skin does appear to be nearly flawless.

Another reason why you might not realize that she's not wearing makeup is because Larter just looks that good with no makeup on. She captioned the photo with a simple "How's everyone doing?" and you can see in the comments that fans continue to be amazed by her beauty with or without cosmetics.