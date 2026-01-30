Why Dale From Landman Looks So Familiar

Fans of "Landman" barely have time to breathe. Each new episode offers them a combination of plot twists and a parade of familiar actors that make you squint at the TV and try to remember where you know them from — including James Jordan. He debuted as Dale Bradley in the Paramount+ show in 2024, but there are still fans who can't quite remember why he looks so familiar. The reason is simple: he's been around for quite a while, as you will see.

If you are a long-time network television fan, there's a chance that Jordan looks familiar to you because he participated in a slate of high-profile TV procedurals like "CSI," Cold Case," "Without a Trace," and "24." However, these shows tend to have hundreds of guest stars, so it's common for viewers to only have a vague memory of an actor who participates in one episode. Fans of "Veronica Mars" and "True Blood" might have an easier time remembering, though, because he played recurring roles on both shows. There's also the chance that you don't recognize him because he lost quite a few pounds.

In cinema, Jordan starred in movies that ranged from acclaimed titles like "Certain Women" to full-blown action flicks like "Message From The King" (which he starred alongside the late Chadwick Boseman) and the western "Seraphim Falls," with Pierce Brosnan and Liam Neeson. But Jordan really came to life on the screen after he decided to partner up with one person who took his career in a whole different direction: Taylor Sheridan.