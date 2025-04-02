Scandals That Will Always Haunt The Cast Of Yellowstone

There's a reason why many of the "Yellowstone" actors look familiar, as many of the stars had previously been in beloved movies and shows. For example, Luke Grimes, who played Kayce Dutton, had a recurring role on "Brothers & Sisters" before he was cast as James on Season 6 of "True Blood," back in 2013, but his departure from the popular vampire series was riddled with controversy.

It was hard not to notice when James was recast in 2014, as Grimes was replaced by Nathan Parsons. HBO originally explained the actor's departure by saying he left because of "the creative direction of the character" (via BuzzFeed). However, given that James' relationship with Lafayette, a gay vampire, seemed to be leading toward romance at the beginning of Season 7, it became evident that Grimes didn't want to portray a gay character. Although his publicist Craig Schneider told BuzzFeed at the time, "It had nothing to do with storylines, which he had not been privy to at the time of that posting," the late Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette, had a differing opinion.

During a July 2014 conversation with Vulture, the actor spoke on the Grimes controversy. "We're all sitting there going, 'You quit your job because ... really?' I'm just ... I'm over him," Ellis said. "You quit your job because you don't want to play a gay part? ... You just made a statement, and it has ripple effects."

