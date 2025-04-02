Scandals That Will Always Haunt The Cast Of Yellowstone
Over the course of five seasons, Taylor Sheridan's western drama "Yellowstone" chronicled the story of the Dutton family as they defended their Montana ranch against their enemies. While the Paramount series captured audiences far and wide over its seven-year run, much of the ensemble cast, including leading man Kevin Costner, couldn't escape rumors of behind-the-scenes issues.
Though John Dutton faces a number of setbacks on the show, real-life troubles also brewed over the years. Delays in production fueled gossip about the supposed troubles between the "Dances with Wolves" star and the show's creator Sheridan, but there have been a number of other controversies the stars of the series experienced before the show finally went off the air in 2024. From one cast member's controversial remarks that came back to bite them to another's mysterious background and how an organization condemned the show, here are the scandals that will always haunt the cast of "Yellowstone."
Luke Grimes faced controversy after he quit True Blood
There's a reason why many of the "Yellowstone" actors look familiar, as many of the stars had previously been in beloved movies and shows. For example, Luke Grimes, who played Kayce Dutton, had a recurring role on "Brothers & Sisters" before he was cast as James on Season 6 of "True Blood," back in 2013, but his departure from the popular vampire series was riddled with controversy.
It was hard not to notice when James was recast in 2014, as Grimes was replaced by Nathan Parsons. HBO originally explained the actor's departure by saying he left because of "the creative direction of the character" (via BuzzFeed). However, given that James' relationship with Lafayette, a gay vampire, seemed to be leading toward romance at the beginning of Season 7, it became evident that Grimes didn't want to portray a gay character. Although his publicist Craig Schneider told BuzzFeed at the time, "It had nothing to do with storylines, which he had not been privy to at the time of that posting," the late Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette, had a differing opinion.
During a July 2014 conversation with Vulture, the actor spoke on the Grimes controversy. "We're all sitting there going, 'You quit your job because ... really?' I'm just ... I'm over him," Ellis said. "You quit your job because you don't want to play a gay part? ... You just made a statement, and it has ripple effects."
Taylor Sheridan tried to backtrack on his remarks about Trump
There's no question that Taylor Sheridan has found incredible success in Hollywood, having created one of the most popular shows of the 2010s and 2020s. But before "Yellowstone" had even aired, the writer, producer, and series creator ran the risk of alienating a major portion of his audience. While promoting his movie "Wind River" in 2017, he made some comments about Donald Trump, who was serving his first term at the time. "Can we just impeach that motherf***er right now? Like what are we — I don't understand ... It's just, it's so embarrassing," Sheridan remarked (via YouTube).
The statement probably wouldn't have come back around if not for a journalist for The Atlantic, Bryan Schutmaat, who interviewed Sheridan in November 2022. During their conversation, the writer was asked about the remarks he made about Trump, to which he replied, "I don't recall that." Schutmaat pressed on, but Sheridan still wouldn't own up to it. "I had just wrapped a movie," he said. "I was mad about everything. Twelve-hour press junkets with no food or water will do that to you."
After the journalist's conversation with the series creator, representatives of Paramount got in touch with him and insisted Sheridan's comments about Trump be removed from the article entirely. It could be argued, seeing as how "Yellowstone" has been described as a Republican-friendly show, there were concerns that their conservative viewers would take offense to Sheridan's criticism of the president.
Kelsey Asbille's heritage was called into question
Just like her "Yellowstone" character Monica, Kelsey Asbille is so glamorous in real life. Unfortunately, while her talent as an actor has been highly acclaimed, her portrayal of a Native American woman has been called into question. The casting of non-Indigenous people to portray these roles has been an issue in Hollywood for years, including Johnny Depp's portrayal of Tonto in "The Lone Ranger" and Taylor Lautner in "Twilight."
Taylor Sheridan's previous project, "Wind River," was another western that starred several Indigenous actors, and he made it a point to cast those with Native American heritage. "I wasn't going to sit here and tell a story about very real issues and cast people to portray characters in that world suffering those burdens and not have some connection," he told the New York Times in August 2017. Among the cast was Asbille, who says she is Taiwanese, British, and Cherokee, told the publication she felt an "intense connection" to her Indigenous character, adding, "This role, more than any other, it's in my blood."
Shortly after this interview was published, legendary actor and advocate Sonny Skyhawk made an inquiry to the Cherokee tribe's Tribal Enrollment Office, which revealed they had no record of Asbille and couldn't verify whether she was of Cherokee descent at all. The "Yellowstone" star has yet to address this controversy as of this publication, which has caused quite a stir over the limited representation of Native Americans on screen.
PETA called out Yellowstone over animal treatment on the show
PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has a long history of calling out Hollywood's controversial use of animals. The non-profit organization has called for the boycott of movies like "Jackass Forever," "A Dog's Purpose," and 2018's "Alpha" over claims of cruelty to animals used in the productions. In October 2018, after the first season of "Yellowstone," a whistleblower reported on-set animal mistreatment to PETA and there were calls to boycott the Paramount series.
During the interview, the whistleblower explained that, as part of a scene on the show that depicted dead cows laying in a field, it became clear that the carcasses were real. "[A]s the sun came up and the temperature increased, we knew right away that it was not a prop. We knew that it was real," they said, adding that some of the cows' bodies had been "mutilated." According to the report, the smell of the cow struck the crew, and flies began circling it. "It's terribly heartbreaking," they added.
Sam Elliott's criticism of The Power of the Dog came across as homophobic
In 2021, New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion adapted Thomas Savage's western novel "The Power of the Dog" into a movie, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons. While there were a number of differences between the novel and film, some took issue with Campion's choice to make it clear that the relationship between two characters was homosexual, whereas it's more speculative in Savage's version. Sam Elliot, also known as Shea Brennan on "Yellowstone," made his disdain for the movie clear while speaking on Marc Maron's podcast "WTF" in February 2022.
"What the f*** does this woman from down there... know about the American west?" the actor questioned. Elliott also called "The Power of the Dog" a "piece of s***" with "allusions of homosexuality." The rant, understandably, resulted in the "Yellowstone" star finding himself in hot water.
Campion responded to Elliott's criticism when speaking with Deadline a couple months later, saying, "I think it's really unfortunate and sad for him because he's really hit the trifecta of misogyny and xenophobia and homophobia." Although he's since apologized for offending people with his criticism, Elliott's words will unfortunately exist forever on the internet.
Forrie J. Smith has some controversial opinions on vaccinations
Although America had already been seeing more and more polarizing views over the years, the COVID-19 pandemic brought another issue to light: vaccinations. While the majority of Americans believe in the value of vaccinations, the anti-vax movement saw many individuals taking a controversial stance against inoculations for religious reasons, concerns over adverse side effects, and other reasons. This issue unfortunately became more widespread in 2020, which also saw many refusing to wear masks.
Forrie J. Smith, who portrayed ranch hand Lloyd Pierce on "Yellowstone," has made his anti-vaccination and anti-mask stance known several times. Back in February 2022, the actor acknowledged his absence from the Screen Actors Guild Awards, for which "Yellowstone" was nominated, telling his Instagram followers he couldn't attend because of the vaccination policy at the event. "I'm not vaccinated, I will not get vaccinated," Smith said (via Variety). "I haven't been vaccinated since I was a little kid. ... I've never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities."
Smith again made headlines over his contentious beliefs in March 2024, as he claimed in an Instagram video that he'd been kicked off a plane because he didn't want to sit next to someone who was wearing a mask. "But they threw me off the plane because I'm drunk. Because you people won't stand up and tell everybody what bulls*** this is," Smith said (via Business Insider).
Production delays had fans searching for someone to blame
Given that "Yellowstone" ranked second in 2023's scripted television shows and had millions of viewers tuning in to find out how the Duttons were going to resolve their latest conflict, it's surprising just how long it took between airing the Season 4 finale and Season 5 premiere — let alone the two halves of its final season. While the SAG strikes played a part in the near-two year delay, there were other elements at play, and fans were getting impatient.
There were claims that Kevin Costner's scheduling demands were creating conflict, as he'd reportedly requested to shoot the second half of Season 5 in just a week. His representation denied these reports, saying the actor was doing all he could for the project. Fault was placed on Taylor Sheridan as well, who was reported to be charging Paramount millions of dollars for shooting on-site at his own ranch. Additionally, an insider told Us Weekly in May 2023, "The drama is between some of the writers and producers. They all have busy schedules and other projects, and that has caused delays."
Q'orianka Kilcher was charged with insurance fraud
Angela Blue Thunder, a business consultant hired to help protect the Broken Rock Reservation, was portrayed by Q'orianka Kilcher on "Yellowstone" during Seasons 3 and 5. While the actor and producer doesn't initially seem to be much of a controversial figure, one unfortunate circumstance stands out: she was charged with two felony counts of insurance fraud.
In 2018, while filming "Dora and the Lost City of Gold," Kilcher was injured and ended up filing for workers compensation benefits, claiming she was unable to work. She collected $96,838, but when the California Department of Insurance found out she was working on "Yellowstone" during this period she was supposedly too injured to work, they filed a suit against her. However, a judge dismissed the charges in February 2023, after nearly a year, as the insurance claims adjuster amended his decision on Kilcher's ability to work.
"Today, I am beyond grateful that my case has been dismissed," the "Yellowstone" star said in a statement released to Variety. "Tomorrow my journey begins to help raise awareness and demand more transparency for worker's rights within the workers comp system."
Tension between Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan resulted in a lot of drama
It's no surprise that "Yellowstone" fell apart two seasons ahead of schedule, given that the series' creator, Taylor Sheridan, and lead actor, Kevin Costner, seemed to become vexed with one another. When the prequel "1883" was greenlit, Sheridan became so busy that the original series was delayed significantly. A year later, Costner began working on his four-part western franchise "Horizon: An American Saga," which understandably kept him fairly wrapped up, too.
But rumors of a feud began to plague the two, with scheduling conflicts and creative differences fueling the fire. In May 2023, Costner announced his departure from "Yellowstone," and Season 5 was revealed to be the last for the show. In speaking with The Hollywood Reporter the following month, Sheridan explained what happened. "[Costner] and the network were arguing about when he could be done with "Yellowstone," he explained. "I said, 'We can certainly work a schedule toward [his preferred exit date],' which we did." Sheridan added that he was saddened by the actor's decision to depart the series.
Costner, who had essentially taken the fall for the show's demise, clapped back in a May 2024 interview with Deadline. He claimed that his original agreement with the production company kept getting changed and when he arrived to shoot the second half of Season 5, "There was no script," Costner said. "And then things imploded."
The main cast dropped out of an appearance at PaleyFest
In April 2023, the stars of "Yellowstone" were scheduled to appear at PaleyFest for a Q&A panel. But, despite the many fans who showed up to hear all about the drama surrounding Kevin Costner's potential exit, updates on production delays, and more about the latest spinoff, only Wendy Moniz, Josh Lucas, Dawn Olivieri, and Mo Brings Plenty arrived. With Taylor Sheridan, Kelly Reilly, Gil Birmingham, and, of course, John Dutton himself seemingly dropping out at the last minute, along with much of the rest of the panel that was slated to show up, fans were understandably upset.
Reilly issued an apology to her fans via Instagram a month later, stating, "I was filming in the UK at the time, and let them know in January I wouldn't be able to attend." She added, "I was sorry to hear my name was still on the list of attendees, as it is unfair to our fans."
Taylor Sheridan was criticized for taking credit for a legislation
Taylor Sheridan has been a part of a number of western projects, including "Yellowstone," its spinoffs, "Hell or High Water," and his 2017 movie "Wind River." Naturally, many of these productions have featured storylines involving Native Americans, but as a white man — and one who has made other white actors the center of his stories — it's understandable how Sheridan has managed to drum up his share of criticism.
"Wind River" centers around two white officers who investigate the murder of an Indigenous woman. As Sheridan claimed during a June 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "[Wind River] actually changed a law, where you can now be prosecuted if you're a U.S. citizen for committing rape on an Indian reservation, and there's now a database for missing murdered Indigenous women." The writer seemingly took responsibility for the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) Reauthorization Act, which actually had first been signed into law by President Bill Clinton way back in 1994. "That law had a profound impact. All social change begins with the artist, and that's the responsibility you have," Sheridan continued.
In response, Mary Kathryn Nagle, an attorney for Native American rights, responded in a statement to In the Know by Yahoo, "Sheridan's attempt to take credit for the passage of VAWA is gross and completely discredits years of tireless advocacy from the Native community."
Taylor Sheridan sued Cole Hauser's company
Where many showrunners would prioritize keeping their actors content, it seems Taylor Sheridan isn't afraid of ruffling a few feathers when it comes to conflict with the "Yellowstone" cast. He and actor Cole Hauser, who played ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the show, seem to be good friends as of this publication, but the second time they crossed paths, they reportedly got into a brawl — and it wasn't the last time Sheridan and Hauser ran into conflict with one another.
The two have dipped their toes in ventures outside of Hollywood as well, and while they understandably want the best for their businesses, it came as a surprise when a legal battle erupted between Sheridan and Hauser over supposed "trademark infringement, unfair competition, and false advertising" (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Sheridan's Bosque Ranch, which served as the filming location for much of "Yellowstone," filed a lawsuit against Free Rein, the actor's coffee company, in November 2023. The series creator's ranch began selling coffee in July of that year and used a logo of intertwining letters "BR." Three months later, Hauser started his coffee brand, which utilized a similar-looking trademark. Sheridan's company claimed it's "irreparably damaging to Bosque Ranch," according to the lawsuit. But, the complaint was withdrawn just one month later, and the dismissal prevents Bosque Ranch from filing another lawsuit against Free Rein Coffee in the future.
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner had a messy divorce
Although they seemed like the perfect Hollywood couple for many years, there were signs that Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner were never going to last. They separated in April 2023 after 18 years of marriage, and filed for divorce the following month. Costner and Baumgartner's split soon became ugly, as she requested hundreds of thousands of dollars a month in child support and he ordered her to move out of their shared home. Fortunately, they continue to co-parent their three children, Cayden, Hayes, and Grace.
Mostly, Costner said, he's been prioritizing his kids. "[Divorcing with children] was something I had to think about 20 years ago, when I agreed to be married [again]," he told People in June 2024, four months after the divorce was finalized. "I had been divorced once and that was rough with kids." The "Yellowstone" star explained that he and Baumgartner unfortunately couldn't make their partnership last, but some have theorized that Costner's heavy filming schedule was partly to blame.
"So many things were in motion," Costner said of his passion project "Horizon: An American Saga," for which he took out a mortgage to fund. "I had this money out there, these movies were committed, 300 or 400 people working on it. There was just nothing I could do."