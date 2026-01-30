The Worst-Dressed Celebs At Melania Trump's Kennedy Center Movie Premiere

Melania Trump's self-titled documentary is officially out in the world after its January 29 premiere at the Kennedy Center. We already knew that the "Melania" premiere wasn't going to be the flex the administration thought it was, thanks in large part to the embarrassing guest list that put Hollywood's rejection of the Trumps on blast. Yet, reviewing photos from the red, or in this case, black carpet, it was still surprising to see that it was made up almost entirely of Donald Trump Cabinet members, plus rapper, singer-songwriter, and hardworking sycophant Nicki Minaj.

In the end, this premiere seemed to be, for the most part, an excuse for the Trump administration to dress up in some strange ensembles and likely guzzle yellow food-dye-infused movie theater butter as RFK Jr. looked on in abject horror. Evidently, the folks who showed up to the "Melania" premiere all likely agree on a few things — specifically, that they like to make Donald Trump happy. They did not, however, seem to agree about what the dress code was. There were evening gowns, fur coats, and a baffling amount of tall, suede boots. There were many bags meant for daytime, ill-fitting suit jackets, and more glitter than anyone could have expected. Many attendees looked like they were going to entirely different events. Instead, they were all gracing the black carpet for the premiere of "Melania." And, thus, a worst-dressed list of first lady proportions was born.