The Worst-Dressed Celebs At Melania Trump's Kennedy Center Movie Premiere
Melania Trump's self-titled documentary is officially out in the world after its January 29 premiere at the Kennedy Center. We already knew that the "Melania" premiere wasn't going to be the flex the administration thought it was, thanks in large part to the embarrassing guest list that put Hollywood's rejection of the Trumps on blast. Yet, reviewing photos from the red, or in this case, black carpet, it was still surprising to see that it was made up almost entirely of Donald Trump Cabinet members, plus rapper, singer-songwriter, and hardworking sycophant Nicki Minaj.
In the end, this premiere seemed to be, for the most part, an excuse for the Trump administration to dress up in some strange ensembles and likely guzzle yellow food-dye-infused movie theater butter as RFK Jr. looked on in abject horror. Evidently, the folks who showed up to the "Melania" premiere all likely agree on a few things — specifically, that they like to make Donald Trump happy. They did not, however, seem to agree about what the dress code was. There were evening gowns, fur coats, and a baffling amount of tall, suede boots. There were many bags meant for daytime, ill-fitting suit jackets, and more glitter than anyone could have expected. Many attendees looked like they were going to entirely different events. Instead, they were all gracing the black carpet for the premiere of "Melania." And, thus, a worst-dressed list of first lady proportions was born.
It looked like Jennifer Hegseth opened a glitter bomb right before the premiere
Too much of a good thing isn't always good, and glitter is a prime example of this. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's wife, Jennifer Hegseth, crossed a bit of a sparkly line with her very, very glittery jumpsuit. The jumpsuit itself wasn't terrible, but all that glitter put all eyes on her and overpowered her. She also had two clashing, not-too-cute accessories on her arm: a gold clutch and blue suit-clad Pete Hegseth.
It looked like Brooke Rollins got too cold in her dress, so she borrowed a 10-year-old's blazer
No one's "Melania" premiere outfit choice was quite as perplexing as that of Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins. Even zooming in on this outfit doesn't entirely clarify what pieces are making it up. It appears to be a silk evening gown with glitzy detailing up top paired with a slightly-small-looking jacket featuring matching detailing on the shoulders. Paired with a bold red clutch and simple, straight down hair, this look was all over the place.
Linda McMahon looked like the school secretary whose desk is right next to the air conditioning unit
Linda McMahon attended the premiere with her bare legs on display, and in this cold, we can't blame her for pairing it with a fur coat. But this particular coat reminded us of something you might hang on your desk chair for when it gets drafty at the office or throw on over your PJs to let the dog out in the morning. Paired with odd loafers and an even odder buttoned-up dress, this didn't feel like a red carpet look.
Nicki Minaj's 'fit answered the question: what if there was a skeleton key lock on the Statue of Liberty?
The symbolism of a locked up Statue of Liberty certainly isn't lost on us. But, when it comes to poetic symbolism, we wouldn't expect any less from the woman behind lyrics like, "I'm Angelina, you Jennifer / Come on, b****, you see where Brad at." Some have been surprised to see Nicki Minaj's recent campaign to become MAGA's new it-girl. And, we were a bit surprised to see her solidifying her place in MAGAland in this terrible ensemble.
Lori Chavez-DeRemer looked like she was headed to the mall with her bestie in 2010
Lori Chavez-DeRemer is the Secretary of Labor, so couldn't she have put a bit more labor into putting a good outfit together? Between the knee-high sock boots and the off-white shoulder bag, nothing about this look was red carpet-appropriate. And, the snoozefest of a clashing color palette made it even worse. There's a universe in which this dress could have been elevated enough for the occasion, but this styling definitely didn't do it.
RFK Jr.'s suit jacket was basically a waist trainer
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seemingly had one word in mind when choosing his "Melania" premiere ensemble: "skinny." The Secretary of Health and Human Services sported the skinniest tie possible, which he paired with a navy suit that looked to be about two sizes too small. The suit's constricting size seemingly forced him to stand like an action figure in every picture, and we can only assume it rendered him unable to sit during the movie, prompting Linda McMahon to climb onto his shoulders to get a view of the screen.
Alina Habba seemingly forgot to roll up her sleeves when she ate all those powdered doughnuts before the red carpet
Donald Trump's worst lawyer has been known to don outfits that are even more questionable than her legal skills. Yet, Alina Habba went simple and sleek in an all-black suit for the "Melania" premiere. The suit needed some interesting accessories. Instead, it was spiced up with white beading on the sleeves around her wrists that just looked like something accidentally got all over them.
We're calling her Mel-yawn-ia after seeing this look
What would the "Melania" premiere worst-dressed list be without the woman of the hour, herself? Let's start with the positives: we're grateful she didn't wear an imposing, eye-covering hat this time! And, in reality, this simple, all-black look would work for the right occasion, like a particularly somber business meeting or a funeral, for example. Of course, every outfit doesn't work for every occasion. And, we would have liked to see Melania in something a bit more interesting and celebratory for her big night.
Daphne Oz looked like a Barbie doll head balancing on a Hershey bar
Kids have been doing weird things with Barbie dolls for decades, so we don't blame Daphne Oz's young kids if they did, in fact, pop a Barbie head off and replace its body with an old piece of Halloween candy. We do, however, blame Daphne if she used this as style inspo. This glitzy brown dress was odd, and like so many 'fits at this premiere, it was made worse thanks to out-of-date boots.
Brooke Goldstein looked like she saw an albino squirrel and felt inspired
Was there an extremely talented outdated boot salesman standing at the entrance to the "Melania" premiere red carpet or something? What is the deal with all this outfit-ruining footwear? Many of us had a pair of these Ariana Grande-inspired, suede, over-the-knee boots around 2018. Lately, though, they haven't been quite so on-trend — unless, apparently, you happen to be attending a screening of "Melania." With the white dress, off-white fur coat, and beige bag, the look was a bad color palette and looked more appropriate for daytime.