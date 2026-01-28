Embarrassing Guest List For Melania's Movie Premiere Puts Hollywood's Trump Rejection On Blast
It seems like Melania Trump's Kennedy Center movie premiere definitely isn't going to be the flex the administration is hoping for. The Amazon documentary about the controversial first lady is set to debut on January 29 ahead of its release in select theaters. Knowing Donald Trump, he's surely hoping for a star-studded premiere, endless positive reviews, and a big win at every conceivable award ceremony. And he's attempting to lay the groundwork for that vision. On Monday, he took to X (formerly Twitter) writing, "MELANIA, the Movie, is a MUST WATCH. Get your tickets today — Selling out, FAST!" Unsurprisingly, though, this isn't entirely true. In reality, Melania's movie ticket sales are catastrophically bad, and the internet isn't letting her forget it. And now, the guest list for the premiere is sure to add insult to injury for the Trumps.
It's hard to imagine Donald putting his name on any event that doesn't boast a VIP guest list. And the "Melania" premiere does, in fact, have a VIP guest list. The VIPs on the list, however, are ... well, you be the judge. The list includes Jordan Belfort (known to many as the inspo for "The Wolf of Wall Street"), producer of the "Rush Hour" movies, Arthur Sarkissian, composer A.R. Rahman, and of course, Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil. Surely this D-list-at-best guest list wasn't assembled due to a lack of trying to get A-listers to attend. So, this is surely a sign of how Hollywood feels about the Trumps.
Even the film's crew is rejecting it
There are more folks planning to attend the "Melania" premiere, but the guest list doesn't exactly get any more desirable for someone who loves big names as much as Donald Trump does. Former mayor of New York City Eric Adams, Todd, Julie, Savannah, and Chase Chrisley of "Chrisley Knows Best" fame, rapper Waka Flocka Flame, and Fox News' Brett Baier and Maria Bartiromo will reportedly be in attendance at the Kennedy Center premiere. They are also expecting some ex-NFL players and UFC fighters, as well as influencers and content creators, including Pete Anthony Sciarrino III, a social media magician. And, of course, we can also expect to see members of the administration on the red carpet.
Interestingly, it isn't just celebs who apparently don't want to attend this premiere; plenty of the folks who worked on the $75 million movie don't want to, either. Many crew members who worked on the film in New York even asked to be left out of the credits. And if that wasn't enough of an indication of the general feelings around this film, one person who worked on it even told Rolling Stone, "Unfortunately, if it does flop, I would really feel great about it." In that case, then this crew member and others are likely to feel "really great" about the outcome for this film. And that probably won't stop Donald from trying to get a handful of Academy Awards out of it.