Embarrassing Guest List For Melania's Movie Premiere Puts Hollywood's Trump Rejection On Blast

There are more folks planning to attend the "Melania" premiere, but the guest list doesn't exactly get any more desirable for someone who loves big names as much as Donald Trump does. Former mayor of New York City Eric Adams, Todd, Julie, Savannah, and Chase Chrisley of "Chrisley Knows Best" fame, rapper Waka Flocka Flame, and Fox News' Brett Baier and Maria Bartiromo will reportedly be in attendance at the Kennedy Center premiere. They are also expecting some ex-NFL players and UFC fighters, as well as influencers and content creators, including Pete Anthony Sciarrino III, a social media magician. And, of course, we can also expect to see members of the administration on the red carpet.

Interestingly, it isn't just celebs who apparently don't want to attend this premiere; plenty of the folks who worked on the $75 million movie don't want to, either. Many crew members who worked on the film in New York even asked to be left out of the credits. And if that wasn't enough of an indication of the general feelings around this film, one person who worked on it even told Rolling Stone, "Unfortunately, if it does flop, I would really feel great about it." In that case, then this crew member and others are likely to feel "really great" about the outcome for this film. And that probably won't stop Donald from trying to get a handful of Academy Awards out of it.