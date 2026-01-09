Melania Trump's Kennedy Center Movie Premiere Isn't The Flex The Admin Thinks It Is
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Melania Trump spent a chunk of 2025 prioritizing work on her documentary, and now she's just weeks away from sharing it with the public. Back in December, the first lady released an ego-filled trailer to let viewers know she's the focal point of the film. Although "Melania" debuts on January 30, 2026, the project can be viewed early at the Kennedy Center. Richard Grenell, the center's current president, promoted the celebration on X (formerly Twitter) writing, "The premier of 'Melania' the movie will be January 29 at the Trump Kennedy Center."
While Melania might be enthralled by visions of walking the red carpet with Donald Trump and celebrating her film, this choice of venue really isn't much of a flex. The Kennedy Center has been plagued by cancellations since Donald got involved with its operation. It's a large place with theaters, a concert hall, and an opera house, so multiple events can take place on the same day, which likely makes it even more challenging to fill the performance schedule.
After the name changed to the Trump-Kennedy Center, those cancellations gained new momentum as performers reacted to the decision. Artists like Sonia De Los Santos and Béla Fleck changed their plans, leaving holes in the venue's calendar. "Performing there has become charged and political, at an institution where the focus should be on the music," Fleck explained on Instagram. While some fans were divided, many others applauded the banjo player's stance.
Melania's doc was a huge payday for her
Surprisingly, despite Richard Grenell's touting of the premiere of Melania Trump's documentary on social media, this event appears to be a private celebration. It isn't among the events advertised on the Kennedy Center's website for January 29, 2026. While some viewers of Grenell's post were eagerly anticipating the film, others were too busy rolling their eyes. One commenter joked, "#BeWorst is the new title of the film," and wondered if Melania's controversial "I Really Don't Care" jacket would be among the footage. Another individual couldn't resist poking fun at the wording of Grenell's announcement, remarking, "Very classy for the Center of the Arts. This jackalope can't even spell 'premiere.'"
However, even if the premiere isn't as glitzy and star-studded as some films, Melania's Amazon documentary has already proved quite the payday. The first lady secured a deal of $40 million for the project. This massive chunk of change could motivate her to come up with future onscreen efforts. When it comes to creative projects, this documentary's likely been a lot more lucrative than Melania's 2024 self-titled memoir. "Her publisher is Skyhorse, and they don't give big advances, if any," a publishing source informed NewsNation. Instead, Melania reportedly gets a percentage of sales, allowing her to accrue cash as long as interest in the book continues.