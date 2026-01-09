Melania Trump's Kennedy Center Movie Premiere Isn't The Flex The Admin Thinks It Is

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Melania Trump spent a chunk of 2025 prioritizing work on her documentary, and now she's just weeks away from sharing it with the public. Back in December, the first lady released an ego-filled trailer to let viewers know she's the focal point of the film. Although "Melania" debuts on January 30, 2026, the project can be viewed early at the Kennedy Center. Richard Grenell, the center's current president, promoted the celebration on X (formerly Twitter) writing, "The premier of 'Melania' the movie will be January 29 at the Trump Kennedy Center."

While Melania might be enthralled by visions of walking the red carpet with Donald Trump and celebrating her film, this choice of venue really isn't much of a flex. The Kennedy Center has been plagued by cancellations since Donald got involved with its operation. It's a large place with theaters, a concert hall, and an opera house, so multiple events can take place on the same day, which likely makes it even more challenging to fill the performance schedule.

After the name changed to the Trump-Kennedy Center, those cancellations gained new momentum as performers reacted to the decision. Artists like Sonia De Los Santos and Béla Fleck changed their plans, leaving holes in the venue's calendar. "Performing there has become charged and political, at an institution where the focus should be on the music," Fleck explained on Instagram. While some fans were divided, many others applauded the banjo player's stance.