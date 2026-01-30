Catherine O'Hara Didn't Mince Words When Admitting Donald Trump Made Her 'Skin Crawl'

Catherine O'Hara died on January 30 and will be remembered for many iconic roles in film and television, but it's the first two "Home Alone" movies that brought her the most mainstream attention. Although she didn't share the screen with him, O'Hara and Donald Trump are both in "Home Alone 2," but the actor had nothing nice to say about the U.S. president in a March 2025 interview on TheWrap's "Unwrapped" podcast.

O'Hara was born in Toronto and first found comedy success in Second City Toronto and Canada's "SCTV." So when the issue of President Trump wanting to make Canada the 51st state came up, she unsurprisingly didn't hold back, telling the hosts: "Makes me just really want to be in Ontario, Canada, right now. It makes my skin crawl."

O'Hara lived in the United States for decades, making a career in Hollywood, where she starred in the likes of "Beetlejuice" and "Waiting for Guffman," voicing characters in animated movies such as "Frankenweenie," and, in her last film role, "The Wild Robot." In 1994, she purchased a home in Los Angeles, California, the same city she would die in almost 32 years later. O'Hara loved Canada, but she never abandoned the country that had become her second home with her husband, Bo Welch, and their two sons, no matter who was in the White House.