Barron Trump's Inauguration Seating Placement Might've Meant More Than We Thought
When Donald Trump was inaugurated for the second time on January 20, 2025, there were plenty of odd things that drew the attention of onlookers. And while Melania's hat stole the show, many viewers also noticed where the Trump children were placed. There, up close to the action at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, was Trump's youngest child, Barron, who stands 6 feet, 7 inches tall, or, if his father is to be believed, 6 feet, 9 inches. Meanwhile, the president's other children were pushed to the back.
As one TikTok user documented, the excessively tall son of the president was clearly blocking the view for at least one woman who was trapped behind him, but the true slight was at the expense of the other Trump children, who were pushed so far off to the side they only appeared in wide shots of the event, while Barron was perfectly stationed to show up in almost any photo.
While Tiffany Trump is used to being brushed to the side, this kind of treatment isn't what Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr. are accustomed to. The most likely reason for Barron's prime seating placement is that Melania pushed for it, but there may be other reasons why Donald didn't mind having his other kids get less than ideal spots on the dais.
Ivanka Trump tried to stay out of the 2024 election
During Donald Trump's first term as president, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, were integral members of the Trump White House. But almost as soon as Trump announced his plans to run in 2024, Ivanka told Fox News that she would be sitting the election out, saying, "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family." Publicist R Couri Hay told The Times that Ivanka's decision "disappointed and saddened" her father.
Ivanka's decision to sit out the campaign wasn't surprising, as the eldest Trump daughter seemed to distance herself from her father during his 2024 fraud trial. Donald Trump is known to hold a grudge, so that could be why his favorite daughter was banished to the side during his inauguration. But journalist Carole Cadwalladr offered a different explanation on "Machines Like Us," suggesting that Donald chose high-profile business leaders and billionaires over his own family.