Barron Trump's Inauguration Seating Placement Might've Meant More Than We Thought

When Donald Trump was inaugurated for the second time on January 20, 2025, there were plenty of odd things that drew the attention of onlookers. And while Melania's hat stole the show, many viewers also noticed where the Trump children were placed. There, up close to the action at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, was Trump's youngest child, Barron, who stands 6 feet, 7 inches tall, or, if his father is to be believed, 6 feet, 9 inches. Meanwhile, the president's other children were pushed to the back.

Pool/Getty

As one TikTok user documented, the excessively tall son of the president was clearly blocking the view for at least one woman who was trapped behind him, but the true slight was at the expense of the other Trump children, who were pushed so far off to the side they only appeared in wide shots of the event, while Barron was perfectly stationed to show up in almost any photo.

While Tiffany Trump is used to being brushed to the side, this kind of treatment isn't what Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr. are accustomed to. The most likely reason for Barron's prime seating placement is that Melania pushed for it, but there may be other reasons why Donald didn't mind having his other kids get less than ideal spots on the dais.