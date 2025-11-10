10 Rumors About Tiffany Trump We Couldn't Ignore

The picture some reports paint of Tiffany Trump is one tinged with tragedy: a sidelined daughter who holds a tenuous position in her family hierarchy. But while it may seem like she often gets overlooked, she hasn't escaped the notice of the tabloids. Just like her dad, she's seen rumors and gossip about her career, love life, and family relationships hit the headlines.

Donald Trump and Marla Maples named their daughter after Tiffany & Co., the luxury jewelry brand. Because Donald had infamously cheated on his first wife, Ivana Trump, with Maples, Tiffany's parents were tabloid regulars, and she made occasional cameos alongside them after her birth in October 1993. When she was around6 months old, the National Enquirer claimed that Donald and Maples thought a chiropractor could put a halt to Tiffany's colic-induced crying, which was keeping them up at night. "Shocked docs claim it's crazy," the tabloid wrote of little Tiffany's purported spinal treatments (via FiveThirtyEight).

Tiffany was a tween when Donald's recollection of his reaction to Maples telling him she was pregnant created an enduring tidbit of gossip. "I said, 'Well, what are we going to do about this?'" he recalled on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2004 (via Newsweek). When his remarks resurfaced after he won the presidency in 2016, Donald was forced to deny speculation that he had wanted Maples to get an abortion. And with the renewed interest in Tiffany came a wave of new rumors about the first daughter.