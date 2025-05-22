Barron Trump's Height Is Making Headlines Yet Again & Donald Can't Get His Numbers Straight

Donald Trump is Barron Trump's dad, so if he says he's 6'9", he's probably 6'9"... right? Not necessarily. Donald's relationship with height is complicated, as is his relationship with the truth. Donald has been caught lying about his height multiple times, which suggests that his own height is a sensitive subject for the controversial president. He has also indicated that his ego is bruised over Barron's staggering height. On Logan Paul's podcast "IMPAULSIVE" back in 2024, Donald got onto the topic of Barron. "Good looking guy, he is a tall one," he said, adding, "I say, 'Barron, I don't want to take a picture next to you.'"

Donald was clearly poking fun at his son's height, but many believe there's a bit of truth behind every joke. Whether Donald wants to be or not, he is sometimes photographed next to Barron. And, if Donald's reported 6'3" height is a lie, then he has to fudge the numbers on Barron's height to make that lie believable. It's worth noting that William, Prince of Wales, seemingly accidentally exposed Donald's lies about his height back in December. William is reportedly 6'3" and appears significantly taller than Donald in pictures. So, perhaps the fact that Donald and Barron's height difference is a rumored source of tension is more complex than just jealousy. Donald may be concerned that Barron's height will reveal the truth about his own.