Everything We Know About Disgraced Trump Lawyer Lindsey Halligan's Rumored Husband
When Donald Trump selected Lindsey Halligan to be the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, it was shocking. Halligan specialized in insurance law and had little experience. Per the New York Post, she has worked on only three federal cases — all while serving as one of Trump's personal attorneys, according to court records obtained by Fortune magazine." But a close relationship with Donald Trump helped her get the position. Halligan got off to a rocky and embarrassing start and never recovered. Her cases against James Comey and Letitia James quickly fell apart, and the court found that she never should have been made a U.S. attorney in the first place. Halligan stepped down from her position in January 2026, but not before leaving behind a legacy of poorly argued cases and bizarre text messages to a reporter.
Still, with all the attention on Halligan, little is actually known about her private life. Rumors have spread that Halligan is married to a man named Ryan Halligan, and they have a daughter named Amaya who was supposedly born in 2018, but finding any actual proof of this is difficult, if not impossible. While Halligan has been seen wearing a ring on the ring finger of her left hand (as seen in the above photo), there are no photos of Ryan Halligan or Amaya, and no one has dug up any information on Ryan in general. No one knows what he does for a living, where he came from, or how he and Lindsey met. The reality is that there is no actual evidence that Halligan is married, or that she has a child.
Signs that the rumors about Lindsey Halligan aren't true
A quick examination of the rumor mill makes it clear that either Lindsey Halligan is a mastermind at keeping her life out of the press or all of this is made up. Aside from some claims that Halligan was married in 2017, there are no photos or announcements of the event, and none of her official biographies mention her being married. She also doesn't appear to regularly wear a ring.
If Lindsey Halligan is married to a Ryan Halligan, it would be somewhat surprising, not just that she has been able to keep it secret, but that they had the same last name before they wed. According to 23andMe, the surname Halligan is not overly popular in the U.S., with just 3,220 people having the name in 2010. That would mean that everyone with the last name of Halligan could fit in Madison Square Garden and there would still be roughly 16,000 seats left empty. And while wearing a ring on the left ring finger is most commonly associated with being married, that isn't the only reason people will adorn their left hand with jewelry. A ring on the left ring finger can also be worn to honor a loved one who has passed away, be a symbol of self-love, or just as a fashion accessory.