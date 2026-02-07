Everything We Know About Disgraced Trump Lawyer Lindsey Halligan's Rumored Husband

When Donald Trump selected Lindsey Halligan to be the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, it was shocking. Halligan specialized in insurance law and had little experience. Per the New York Post, she has worked on only three federal cases — all while serving as one of Trump's personal attorneys, according to court records obtained by Fortune magazine." But a close relationship with Donald Trump helped her get the position. Halligan got off to a rocky and embarrassing start and never recovered. Her cases against James Comey and Letitia James quickly fell apart, and the court found that she never should have been made a U.S. attorney in the first place. Halligan stepped down from her position in January 2026, but not before leaving behind a legacy of poorly argued cases and bizarre text messages to a reporter.

Still, with all the attention on Halligan, little is actually known about her private life. Rumors have spread that Halligan is married to a man named Ryan Halligan, and they have a daughter named Amaya who was supposedly born in 2018, but finding any actual proof of this is difficult, if not impossible. While Halligan has been seen wearing a ring on the ring finger of her left hand (as seen in the above photo), there are no photos of Ryan Halligan or Amaya, and no one has dug up any information on Ryan in general. No one knows what he does for a living, where he came from, or how he and Lindsey met. The reality is that there is no actual evidence that Halligan is married, or that she has a child.