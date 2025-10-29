Lindsey Halligan Had Ties To Trump & Erika Kirk Long Before Joining Donald's Legal Team

There's a new sycophant in President Donald Trump's inner circle, and her name is Lindsey Halligan. Formerly one of Trump's personal attorneys, Halligan has been appointed as the new interim United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, despite having no experience as a prosecutor. Her predecessor, Erik Siebert, resigned from the role in September 2025 after increasing pressure from Trump to indict his political enemies. Halligan first met Trump in November 2021 and signed on as his lawyer shortly after. But their meeting at Trump's West Palm Beach golf club wasn't the first time Halligan found herself in the former "Apprentice" host's orbit.

Eagle-eyed pundits did some digging, and posts of Halligan competing in the 2010 Miss Colorado USA pageant alongside Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk, have made the rounds on X. The pageant was owned by Trump at the time. "Lindsey Halligan was a contestant in the same Trump Miss USA beauty pageant as Erika Kirk. Small world?" one user penned. "Isn't that the biggest coinkidink?" another responded. As it turns out, Kirk and Halligan were college friends, both attending Regis University in Denver. The coincidence was pretty uncanny, and it seemed only natural Halligan would eventually find her way into Trump's close crowd just as Kirk did.