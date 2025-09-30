Trump Lawyer Lindsey Halligan's New Job Got Off To A Rocky & Embarrassing Start

Donald Trump might have a new worst lawyer on his hands with Lindsey Halligan. Previously, Alina Habba had the dubious distinction of being Trump's worst lawyer. Halligan is serving as the interim United States attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. Before Trump's second inauguration, she was on his personal legal team, helping him with the case concerning the alleged improper storage of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. She'd previously worked as an insurance lawyer, and she has no prosecutorial experience. Halligan's first major case as an interim U.S. attorney is the prosecution of former FBI director James Comey. Things aren't going so well for Halligan in the case so far, with a series of unfortunate events and unforced errors piling up one after the other.

To start with, she reportedly got lost as she went to the courthouse to present a case to the grand jury to get an indictment against Comey (one of Trump's political enemies whom he asked U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to focus on charging). She also didn't seem to know where to stand in relation to the judge once she got in.

And then, the documents that she presented caused some confusion. Judge Lindsey Vaala, who was presiding, asked why there were two different indictments for the same case. Vaala told Halligan (via CBS News): "So this has never happened before. I've been handed two documents that are in the Mr. Comey case that are inconsistent with one another." Halligan repeatedly insisted that she knew nothing about the extra document, to which Vaala replied, "It has your signature on it." Halligan's answer to getting called out? "Okay. Well."