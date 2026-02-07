The Bizarre Lip Gloss Incident That Stirred Up Drama Between Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The relationship between Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, seems complicated, to say the least. For starters, Meghan has been candid with the media. Her anecdotes indicate that the two women have very different personalities, with Kate being more reserved and Meghan appearing more extroverted. In contrast, Kate Middleton has kept her remarks professionally cordial, although some have inferred a lack of closeness by observing Kate's body language.

When it comes to revealing behind-the-scenes details, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has dished on some of the drama. In his memoir, "Spare," Harry described a February 2018 incident involving lip gloss that, while seemingly innocuous, illuminates the stark difference between the two women.

At the time, Meghan, Kate, Harry, and William, Prince of Wales, were about to speak together at a high-profile event. Amid a last-minute glam check, Meghan looked to Kate for a lip gloss loan. "Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube," Harry recalled in the book (via The Royal Observer). "Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced. Small clash of styles, maybe?"

Apparently, many people believe it's a no-no to borrow someone else's lip gloss, with critics chastising Meghan's casual forwardness. While Harry blames the media for adding to the drama, his memoir helped exacerbate the debate. He also delved into the stickiness involving the couple's wedding preparations that same year, including the much-discussed tale about Meghan crying over Kate's criticisms of bridesmaid dresses.