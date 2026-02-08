Expert Tells Us Where Dr. Phil's Wife Went Wrong With 'Heavy-Handed' Plastic Surgery

Thanks to his extremely successful (if also quite controversial) talk show "Dr. Phil," Phil McGraw became one of the most recognizable faces in the history of daytime television. What's more, so has his wife, Robin McGraw, who was by Phil's side long before he found fame, and would go on to ride that wave with him. When the pressure of being in the public eye combines with an excess of disposable income, it's not uncommon for cosmetic procedures to follow, which has certainly been the case with Robin.

While Robin initially kept things rather simple by getting an eyebrow transplant, which she openly discussed on her "I've Got a Secret!" podcast in 2020, more recent photos of the McGraw matriarch reveal a full-blown "Mar-a-Lago Face" transformation. With that in mind, we decided to consult our own plastic surgery expert regarding what exactly Robin may have had done — and where she might have gone wrong.

More specifically, we showed some before-and-after pictures to Beverly Hills' board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael Zarrabi. "Previously, she had a longer, more slender, rectangular face, and now her face appears more round and heart-shaped," Dr. Zarrabi said, adding, "That kind of change suggests she has likely undergone a facelift and a neck lift to help restore cheek position, improve the jawline, and reduce jowls." Dr. Zarrabi further remarked that Robin's "cheeks look fuller, and overall she has more facial volume, particularly in the area between the lower eyelid and cheek," adding that there was also more fullness "in the eyelid-cheek junction, and in the mid-face areas between the cheek and the jawline than she had before." The plastic surgeon said this could be the result of either fat grafting or facial filler, but that he couldn't determine for sure exactly which procedure she had gotten to increase the volume of her face.