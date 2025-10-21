Who Is Doctor Phil's Wife, Robin?

Robin McGraw has spoken glowingly about her mother, Georgia Jameson, but her upbringing in Oklahoma was not all roses. McGraw's dad was an alcoholic, much like her husband's father, and this made things unpredictable. In fact, having an alcoholic father is something that bonded McGraw and her future husband. "We both say that we grew up in a home, in a life of uncertainty," McGraw said to People. "Because when you have an alcoholic parent who goes on binges, you never know what life is going to be like that day. It changed who we were. And I made a decision when I was very young that I would not marry a man who drank alcohol, who was an alcoholic, and that when I got married and grew up, I would not raise my children in a home with an alcoholic."

In addition to her father's issues with alcohol and gambling, McGraw's family was very poor. "We were blue-collar and sometimes no-collar, and it wasn't unusual for us to have cold cereal for dinner," she wrote in her memoir, "Inside My Heart: Choosing to Live With Passion and Purpose." Even then, Jameson ensured her family was well cared for. "Many of my memories of my mother are of her doing for others: cooking for our family of seven, baking our favorite cakes for our birthdays, ironing my father's shirts, leaning over her sewing machine making all of our clothes, and many years later, babysitting and doting on her grandchildren," McGraw wrote in another book she wrote, "What's Age Got to Do With It?" (via "Today").