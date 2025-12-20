Side-By-Side Pics Of Dr. Phil's Wife Robin Prove She Wasn't Immune To Mar-A-Lago Face
"Mar-A-Lago" face is an odd phenomenon. Whether they're actually a member of President Donald Trump's administration, like Homeland Security head Kristi Noem, or have simply spent time at the Florida resort Trump owns, like HGTV star Christina Haack, it seems that some who find themselves in the Mar-a-Lago orbit just can't help but rush to the nearest plastic surgeon and hit the makeup counter immediately afterwards. It's as if once they cross a certain threshold, the lip filler and Botox just start calling out to them like the Green Goblin mask calling to Willem Dafoe in "Spider-Man." For a perfect example of just how eerie, look no further than Robin McGraw, wife of Dr. Phil McGraw, who evidently couldn't help but give into the trend once her husband started cozying up to Trump.
Phil glazing Trump didn't exactly come out of nowhere. The former psychologist has publicly leaned increasingly conservative in recent times, never mind the fact that he actually has a few things in common with Trump. After all, both gained prominence thanks to reality TV. Plus, much like Trump, Phil has been sued more times than he can count. But what is rather jarring is just how much Robin has changed amid this rebrand, with side-by-side photos of the "Dr. Phil" host's wife telling the entire story.
Back in February 2020, Robin was on hand to see her husband receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Fast-forward nearly six years, to when she attended Jennifer Meyer's 20-year business anniversary celebration, and Robin looks like an almost entirely different person. She had gotten cosmetic work done before, and everyone changes a bit with age, but this particular transformation is both drastic and reeks of Mar-a-Lago.
Some believe Robin McGraw has had more work done than she lets on
In January 2020, Robin McGraw opened up a bit about her history with cosmetic procedures. More specifically, she revealed on her podcast "I've Got a Secret!" that she had gotten an eyebrow transplant. "It brought my entire face into proportion," Robin said of the procedure, adding, "In my opinion, it actually changed my look." Interestingly enough, one of her guests on the podcast was Dr. Marc Dauer, who actually performed her transplant (and, unlike her husband Phil McGraw, is actually a real doctor). And to be fair to Robin, Dr. Dauer concurred that an eyebrow transplant can actually change a person's appearance a lot more than most would probably think. "Eyebrows are such a defining feature of the face. ... They're so crucial to framing your face. If they start too far over or if they're just missing in different places, it just changes your whole look," he said.
Robin added that the transplant changed other aspects of how she presented herself. Namely, she says the procedure gave her the confidence to grow her bangs out. However, some believe that Robin isn't telling the whole story regarding what kind of work she's had done. While comparing another set of before-and-after photos on Instagram in February 2025, celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Jen Armstrong speculated that Robin had gotten upper eyelid blepharoplasty, under-eye fillers, and potentially some filler around her chin, as well. Numerous users in the comment section were similarly skeptical that Robin's history with cosmetic medicine began and ended with her eyebrow transplant. And since then, Robin's apparent face transformation has only continued. We'll know for sure if something is amiss if Dr. Phil himself ends up getting a facelift, as bizarre of a prospect that is.