Side-By-Side Pics Of Dr. Phil's Wife Robin Prove She Wasn't Immune To Mar-A-Lago Face

"Mar-A-Lago" face is an odd phenomenon. Whether they're actually a member of President Donald Trump's administration, like Homeland Security head Kristi Noem, or have simply spent time at the Florida resort Trump owns, like HGTV star Christina Haack, it seems that some who find themselves in the Mar-a-Lago orbit just can't help but rush to the nearest plastic surgeon and hit the makeup counter immediately afterwards. It's as if once they cross a certain threshold, the lip filler and Botox just start calling out to them like the Green Goblin mask calling to Willem Dafoe in "Spider-Man." For a perfect example of just how eerie, look no further than Robin McGraw, wife of Dr. Phil McGraw, who evidently couldn't help but give into the trend once her husband started cozying up to Trump.

Phil glazing Trump didn't exactly come out of nowhere. The former psychologist has publicly leaned increasingly conservative in recent times, never mind the fact that he actually has a few things in common with Trump. After all, both gained prominence thanks to reality TV. Plus, much like Trump, Phil has been sued more times than he can count. But what is rather jarring is just how much Robin has changed amid this rebrand, with side-by-side photos of the "Dr. Phil" host's wife telling the entire story.

Stefanie Keenan & Axelle/bauer-griffin/Getty

Back in February 2020, Robin was on hand to see her husband receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Fast-forward nearly six years, to when she attended Jennifer Meyer's 20-year business anniversary celebration, and Robin looks like an almost entirely different person. She had gotten cosmetic work done before, and everyone changes a bit with age, but this particular transformation is both drastic and reeks of Mar-a-Lago.