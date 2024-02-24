Meet Rebecca Romijn And Jerry O'Connell's Twin Daughters

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell first crossed paths at Maxim magazine's Hot 100 pool party in 2004, and evidently, the sparks flew right away. As Jerry recounted to People, "Day one, we clicked." Though they connected immediately, Romijn was still technically married to John Stamos (Romijn and Stamos separated in 2003). And so, Romijn and Jerry didn't act on their feelings right away. "I know shenanigans go on, but no shenanigans happened," "The View" co-host insisted to the outlet.

Of course, they didn't wait too long act on those aforementioned feelings. A few months later, they officially started dating, and in 2005, they were engaged. Two years later, they got hitched. And the following year, they became parents to Charlie Tamara Tulip and Dolly Rebecca Rose O'Connell.

A month before their daughters arrived, Romijn told Page Six (via People) that she couldn't wait to be a mom. "I was never a girl who dreamed about what her wedding day would be like, but I've always dreamed about decorating my baby's nursery," she said. And clearly, she wasn't the only excited new parent. In a 2009 feature for People, Jerry gushed about fatherhood. "There's something fun about it. It's like having a new car except it's two lives," he joked. "I'm proud." Whether they're posing in a Got Milk? ad or helping their mom with jewelry designs, the twins keep on making Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell proud.