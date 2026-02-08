Why Jenna Bush Hager Refuses To Take Ozempic

Jenna Bush Hager has undergone a stunning transformation over the years, and none of it is thanks to a GLP-1. The "Jenna & Friends" host isn't afraid to talk about weight loss drugs like Ozempic, but she's also open about the fact that she's personally not a fan, the reason being simply that "Food is so good!" as Bush Hager told her co-host, Rosie Perez, during a September 2025 episode of the hit talk show (via People). She continued, "I mean I haven't done it because I want to eat, you know? Among other reasons." Wanting to enjoy your food is a very valid reason not to take GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic. In fact, many active users have reported that food no longer tastes the same while some have no appetite.

Obesity medicine specialist and gastroenterologist Dr. Daniel Maselli told Healthline that the drug affects everyone differently, but an altered appetite is a common side effect and can be more extreme for some people. "We have patients who have such an over-regulated appetite that they can lose both drive to eat and pleasure from eating significantly," Maselli elaborated. While Bush Hager doesn't want to risk the side effects of Ozempic, she fully supports those who do decide to take the drug to help them lose weight.

There was ample speculation that Ozempic was the secret to Kelly Clarkson's weight loss transformation, for instance, and Bush Hager discussed the "American Idol" winner's admission that she had taken a weight loss drug with former co-host Hoda Kotb, in May 2024. As far as Bush Hager was concerned, though, it was disappointing that Clarkson had to defend her choice. "I just think that it's so interesting that people feel like they're owed explanations," the TV personality noted (via X, formerly known as Twitter).