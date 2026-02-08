Why Jenna Bush Hager Refuses To Take Ozempic
Jenna Bush Hager has undergone a stunning transformation over the years, and none of it is thanks to a GLP-1. The "Jenna & Friends" host isn't afraid to talk about weight loss drugs like Ozempic, but she's also open about the fact that she's personally not a fan, the reason being simply that "Food is so good!" as Bush Hager told her co-host, Rosie Perez, during a September 2025 episode of the hit talk show (via People). She continued, "I mean I haven't done it because I want to eat, you know? Among other reasons." Wanting to enjoy your food is a very valid reason not to take GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic. In fact, many active users have reported that food no longer tastes the same while some have no appetite.
Obesity medicine specialist and gastroenterologist Dr. Daniel Maselli told Healthline that the drug affects everyone differently, but an altered appetite is a common side effect and can be more extreme for some people. "We have patients who have such an over-regulated appetite that they can lose both drive to eat and pleasure from eating significantly," Maselli elaborated. While Bush Hager doesn't want to risk the side effects of Ozempic, she fully supports those who do decide to take the drug to help them lose weight.
There was ample speculation that Ozempic was the secret to Kelly Clarkson's weight loss transformation, for instance, and Bush Hager discussed the "American Idol" winner's admission that she had taken a weight loss drug with former co-host Hoda Kotb, in May 2024. As far as Bush Hager was concerned, though, it was disappointing that Clarkson had to defend her choice. "I just think that it's so interesting that people feel like they're owed explanations," the TV personality noted (via X, formerly known as Twitter).
Jenna Bush Hager prefers more traditional methods of weight loss
Jenna Bush Hager might not have hopped on the Ozempic trend, but she's still managed to lose some weight. In 2021, she got fit for Today's Halloween festivities. Her boss told the host that she'd be dressing as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, and Bush Hager was eager to look the part. As she got serious for the big event, the beloved TV personality discovered that she loved dance workouts, continuing with this regimen after donning the costume.
"It was time. I had three kids. My youngest is two. It's just sort of the progression of getting back into fighting shape," Bush Hager explained to Entertainment Tonight. Likewise, she maintained a calorie deficit too but still enjoyed all her favorite foods. In April 2025, Bush Hager updated her fans on her workout routine during an interview with Today. "I go to the gym every single morning, Monday through Thursday," she shared proudly, adding that three of those days also include a brisk 45-minute walk on the treadmill at a steep incline.
Sometimes, Bush Hager will even walk with weights to up the intensity. On certain days, the "Jenna & Friends" host also gets an extra, afternoon walk in, but if she doesn't get around to it, the TV personality doesn't sweat it too much, reasoning, "The truth is, by having three children and cleaning up their stuff and walking around, you do it naturally." Bush Hager might live a wildly lavish life, but her workout routine is simple and clearly, it works for her.