Was Ozempic The Secret To Kelly Clarkson's Weight Loss Transformation? What She's Said

Diet and exercise can seemingly only get you so far in Hollywood as seemingly many celebrities have turned to using weight-loss drugs. And when it comes to weight-loss drugs, Ozempic has been a popular one. However, not all stunning Hollywood weight-loss transformations can be attributed to the diabetic medication. For example, Kelly Clarkson, who looks totally unrecognizable after her weight loss transformation, had another tool in her arsenal that contributed to her success.

In May 2024, Whoopi Goldberg, who has also had a stunning weight loss transformation, appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" where she and Clarkson talked about their slimming down successes. Clarkson noted that Ozempic was offered to her, but she declined it in lieu of another medication. "My doctor chased me for like two years and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems,'" she said. As for what treatment she opted for, she stayed mum on the name, but explained "It's something that aids in helping breaking down the sugar," adding, "Obviously my body doesn't do it right."

As the weight started coming off, Clarkson said it actually caught her by surprise. "I didn't see it," she told Goldberg. "We were in my house in New York like watching [my show] and then all of a sudden I paused and I was like, 'Who the f*** is that?' I swear to god, it sounds insane."

