Was Ozempic The Secret To Kelly Clarkson's Weight Loss Transformation? What She's Said
Diet and exercise can seemingly only get you so far in Hollywood as seemingly many celebrities have turned to using weight-loss drugs. And when it comes to weight-loss drugs, Ozempic has been a popular one. However, not all stunning Hollywood weight-loss transformations can be attributed to the diabetic medication. For example, Kelly Clarkson, who looks totally unrecognizable after her weight loss transformation, had another tool in her arsenal that contributed to her success.
In May 2024, Whoopi Goldberg, who has also had a stunning weight loss transformation, appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" where she and Clarkson talked about their slimming down successes. Clarkson noted that Ozempic was offered to her, but she declined it in lieu of another medication. "My doctor chased me for like two years and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems,'" she said. As for what treatment she opted for, she stayed mum on the name, but explained "It's something that aids in helping breaking down the sugar," adding, "Obviously my body doesn't do it right."
As the weight started coming off, Clarkson said it actually caught her by surprise. "I didn't see it," she told Goldberg. "We were in my house in New York like watching [my show] and then all of a sudden I paused and I was like, 'Who the f*** is that?' I swear to god, it sounds insane."
Kelly Clarkson's weight loss was a result of her prioritizing her health
Being in the spotlight can pressure celebrities to look their best, which, unfortunately, sometimes means losing weight for the wrong reasons. Kelly Clarkson's slimmer physique wasn't a result of that, though. While the mom-of-two did take medication that assisted her weight loss, the true key to her success was that she began prioritizing her health. In 2023, Clarkson moved her family and talk show from Los Angeles to New York, which was a major mental health win for her. "I was very depressed for the last three years — and maybe a little before that, if I'm being honest. I think I really needed the change," she told People in November of that year. She added, "I needed it for me and my family as well. My kids are thriving here. We're just doing so much better, and we needed a fresh start."
In January 2024, Clarkson told People in a different interview that she also began taking her doctor's advice as gospel regarding her diet. "I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn't," she told the outlet, adding that she has since been following a high protein diet, which works well for her since she's a big meat lover. Clarkson also noted she was walking a lot more in New York than in Los Angeles, which further contributed to her smaller figure.