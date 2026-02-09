Plastic Surgery Rumors That Have Plagued Vanessa Trump

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Vanessa Trump looks a lot different than she did a few years ago — and not just because she's older. In fact, Vanessa seems to be aging in reverse, like most of the other women in President Donald Trump's inner circle. While making the rounds at her boyfriend Tiger Woods' birthday party in January 2026, she looked noticeably different, and in an Instagram shot of herself and daughter Kai Trump, the two women looked more like sisters than mother and daughter. Unsurprisingly, Vanessa's wrinkle-free, flawless face turned heads, leading to plenty of speculation that she must have undergone some kind of cosmetic enhancement to achieve the impressively ageless look.

According to plastic surgeon Dr. Sean McNally, Vanessa Trump's stunning transformation has most likely been achieved with the help of a needle or two, with the expert speculating that she might have opted for an upper blepharoplasty. This procedure primarily focuses on improving the appearance of the eyes. And, as McNally pointed out to the Daily Mail, "Her upper eyelids look less heavy." He also suspects that Vanessa regularly utilizes Botox and laser treatments to continue looking her best. Notably, McNally isn't the only one who thinks side-by-side photos of Vanessa Trump expose her Mar-a-Lago face transformation.

Back in 2018, there was already ample speculation that Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife had had some work done on her face, with plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Goldenberg opining to Life & Style magazine that she's likely a fan of Botox. He elaborated, "She may have had a subtle lip augmentation with fillers [too]." Fellow plastic surgeon Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich shared that, while Vanessa shows no telltale signs of having undergone any big, invasive procedures, he similarly suspects she might have had rhinoplasty surgery at some point.