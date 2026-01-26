Side-By-Side Photos Of Vanessa Trump Expose Her Mar-A-Lago Face Transformation

Vanessa Trump might have legally separated herself from the first family when she divorced Donald Trump Jr. in 2018, but even she can't seem to escape "Mar-a-Lago face." All the signs are there — from the ballooned lips, to the plastic doll-smooth forehead, to the stretched out eyes and cheeks that give the whole face a blockhead appearance. Either Vanessa, who's now dating Tiger Woods, wants to stay in the good graces of the Trump family, or she has fallen to chasing a fad that is sure to last as long as the pet rock.

Pool & Douglas P. Defelice/Getty

Looking at the changes to her appearance, including the unmistakable lip filler scowl, it's clear that Vanessa is doing all she can to keep up with the Palm Beach socialites and Donald Trump's inner circle. It's well known that the president places appearance ahead of just about everything else, and if Mar-a-Lago face is the best way to keep his attention, it's no wonder so many men and women have gone under the knife. Obtaining "Mar-a-Lago face" isn't quick or cheap. According to the Miami New Times, a person would need at least seven procedures in order to blend in with the crowd, costing upwards of $150,000. And that doesn't include the regular touch-ups of Botox and filler.