Side-By-Side Photos Of Vanessa Trump Expose Her Mar-A-Lago Face Transformation
Vanessa Trump might have legally separated herself from the first family when she divorced Donald Trump Jr. in 2018, but even she can't seem to escape "Mar-a-Lago face." All the signs are there — from the ballooned lips, to the plastic doll-smooth forehead, to the stretched out eyes and cheeks that give the whole face a blockhead appearance. Either Vanessa, who's now dating Tiger Woods, wants to stay in the good graces of the Trump family, or she has fallen to chasing a fad that is sure to last as long as the pet rock.
Looking at the changes to her appearance, including the unmistakable lip filler scowl, it's clear that Vanessa is doing all she can to keep up with the Palm Beach socialites and Donald Trump's inner circle. It's well known that the president places appearance ahead of just about everything else, and if Mar-a-Lago face is the best way to keep his attention, it's no wonder so many men and women have gone under the knife. Obtaining "Mar-a-Lago face" isn't quick or cheap. According to the Miami New Times, a person would need at least seven procedures in order to blend in with the crowd, costing upwards of $150,000. And that doesn't include the regular touch-ups of Botox and filler.
The origins of Mar-a-Lago face might've begun in California
"Mar-a-Lago face" is not a new phenomenon. Vanity Fair Italia suggests the look started with "The Real Housewives of Orange County." Considering California's long tradition of leading the plastic surgery fads, it isn't hard to believe. Still, the look has become synonymous with conservative men and women, with The New World's Nicky Woolf believing Donald Trump's love of Fox News led to the explosion of "Mar-a-Lago face," which isn't hard to believe, either, as the president has filled his administration with Fox News staffers. But the cringiest theory about the origin of "Mar-a-Lago face" comes from Dr. Matthew J. Nyiel, who told the HuffPost it's "often modeled after Ivanka Trump's signature look."
While the true origins of this fad are debatable, what isn't in question is how quickly the president's followers have restructured their entire faces to please him. But pleasing the president doesn't ensure success. Matt Gaetz clearly had work done to prepare for his role as attorney general, only to be forced to withdraw his name from consideration when it became clear that Gaetz's most scandalous actions were too much for Senate Republicans to ignore. It seems that a new face and lots of filler can only get a person so far up the ladder.