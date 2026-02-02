Donald Trump's Bruised Ego Takes The Wheel As He Makes A Major Kennedy Center Decision

We've all watched Donald Trump's Kennedy Center rebrand cost the venue its reputation, ultimately leading to the announcement of its temporary closure for a planned period of two years. Based on his latest Truth Social post about the performing arts center, Trump is probably well aware of how his changes have affected public perception around the historic institution. The Trump Kennedy Center, as it's now called, doesn't get the same respect that the Kennedy Center once did, and Trump seems to be pouting about it.

It's been one year since Trump took over as the Kennedy Center board chairman, and plenty of people have dropped out since he entered the scene. Performers have quit, ticket sales have plunged, and concerts and shows have been canceled. This exodus began with canceled performances of the "Hamilton" national tour one month into Trump's Kennedy Center reign. Producer Jeffrey Seller didn't mince words about the situation on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "The recent purge by the Trump Administration of both professional staff and performing arts events at or originally produced by the Kennedy Center flies in the face of everything this national center represents."

Productions and performers were joined in their outrage by board members and even members of the Kennedy family, and the backlash has finally caught up with Trump. On February 1, he took to Truth Social to announce the Kennedy Center's upcoming closure on July 4, 2026. He claimed that this will be done to make way for renovations, but plenty of folks are guessing that the reason has more to do with the damage this whole endeavor has caused to his notorious ego.