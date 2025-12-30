Donald Trump's Kennedy Center Rebrand Is Costing The Venue More Than Just Its Reputation

The Christmas Eve concert wasn't the only canceled event at The Kennedy Center in the wake of Donald Trump adding his name to it. The Cookers, a seven member jazz group out of New York City, are no longer performing their planned New Year's Eve concerts. In a statement on their website, The Cookers didn't directly name Trump, but they did say, "​Jazz was born from struggle and from a relentless insistence on freedom: freedom of thought, of expression, and of the full human voice ... We are not turning away from our audience, and do want to make sure that when we do return to the bandstand, the room is able to celebrate the full presence of the music and everyone in it."

Doug Varone and Dancers were set to perform twice in April for the 40th anniversary of the center, but no more. The dance troupe will take a $40,000 hit, and Doug Varone told The New York Times that the decision to cancel "is financially devastating but morally exhilarating." They confirmed in an Instagram post that it was because of the renaming situation, writing, "We can no longer permit ourselves nor ask our audiences to step inside this once great institution. The Kennedy Center was named in honor of our 35th President who fervently believed that the arts were the beating heart of our nation, as well as an integral part of international diplomacy."

And country singer Kristy Lee is no longer performing on January 14. On Instagram, she explained her decision, writing in part, "I won't lie to you, canceling shows hurts. This is how I keep the lights on. But losing my integrity would cost me more than any paycheck."