Baby Pic Of Barron Trump Proves He's Always Looked Like Melania

Melania Trump can't seem to untie the umbilical cord between her and son Barron Trump, and it's kind of understandable. The first lady has been raising her only son practically on her own for the past two decades, while husband Donald Trump was busy running his real estate empire, hosting a reality show, campaigning around the country, and setting his sights on a change of address to Washington, D.C. Her influence on Barron was obvious: In a now-famous childhood throwback video, Barron surprised viewers when he spoke in a distinctly Slovenian accent similar to his mother's. (Who can forget: "I like my suuuuiiitcase"?)

The resemblance between mother and son goes beyond their speech patterns. Looking at photos of Barron as a baby, it's clear that he inherited the Knauss genes. From his almond-shaped eyes to the arch of his brows and set of his mouth, he's Melania's child through and through — and there are worse things than looking like a former fashion model from Eastern Europe. Even today, both Melania and Barron assume similar expressions when they appear in public: quiet and solemn, though able to flash a bright smile when something pleasant captures their attention.

Frank Trapper/Getty

As we learned in school, nature is only part of what shapes a person; environment and upbringing play important roles, as well. Here, too, Barron takes after his mother. Long before she became first lady, Melania supposedly raised her son without the help of nannies and kept him away from media attention. She encouraged his independence and creativity — albeit within the confines of his Trump Tower digs — and made sure he kept too busy with schoolwork and sports to get into trouble.