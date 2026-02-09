Baby Pic Of Barron Trump Proves He's Always Looked Like Melania
Melania Trump can't seem to untie the umbilical cord between her and son Barron Trump, and it's kind of understandable. The first lady has been raising her only son practically on her own for the past two decades, while husband Donald Trump was busy running his real estate empire, hosting a reality show, campaigning around the country, and setting his sights on a change of address to Washington, D.C. Her influence on Barron was obvious: In a now-famous childhood throwback video, Barron surprised viewers when he spoke in a distinctly Slovenian accent similar to his mother's. (Who can forget: "I like my suuuuiiitcase"?)
The resemblance between mother and son goes beyond their speech patterns. Looking at photos of Barron as a baby, it's clear that he inherited the Knauss genes. From his almond-shaped eyes to the arch of his brows and set of his mouth, he's Melania's child through and through — and there are worse things than looking like a former fashion model from Eastern Europe. Even today, both Melania and Barron assume similar expressions when they appear in public: quiet and solemn, though able to flash a bright smile when something pleasant captures their attention.
As we learned in school, nature is only part of what shapes a person; environment and upbringing play important roles, as well. Here, too, Barron takes after his mother. Long before she became first lady, Melania supposedly raised her son without the help of nannies and kept him away from media attention. She encouraged his independence and creativity — albeit within the confines of his Trump Tower digs — and made sure he kept too busy with schoolwork and sports to get into trouble.
Barron gets other qualities from his dad
President Donald Trump wasn't the type to feed his five children their strained green beans or walk the floor with them during bouts of ear infections. Yet he still influenced them, warning them away from drugs and alcohol, urging good grades, and nudging them toward profitable careers such as business and law.
Barron Trump seems destined to follow in his dad's footsteps, having spent his freshman year at NYU's Stern School of Business before transferring to the D.C. campus to take advantage of being able to live back at the White House with his parents. The youngest first son is also said to be planning to start his own company, and is reportedly amassing a fortune from sales of crypto.
Barron's messy love life may also be destined to parallel his presidential pop's. In January 2026, it was revealed that he helped a British woman during a violent assault. While on a FaceTime call with her, he saw her ex-boyfriend attacking her, and Barron called the police. During the call, he also revealed that he had met the woman on social media. He would probably have preferred not to have his relationship exposed in this fashion, but what can you expect when you're the son of a man married three times, with considerable shadiness involved each time?
During the emergency call, Barron showed once again how much he takes after his mother. Per The Daily Mail, the almost-20-year-old apparently grew impatient with the dispatcher's questioning, and the operator called out his lack of courtesy. True to Melania's formal politeness, Barron eventually complied and said, "So sorry for being rude."