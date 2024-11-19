Throwback Video Gives Look Into Barron Trump's Childhood & It's Not What We Expected
Through it all, Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump has remained a mystery. He stayed mostly out of the public eye growing up and only made minor appearances throughout his dad's 2024 presidential campaign. Consequently, there's plenty of curiosity surrounding Barron, who he is, and what his life is like. It is likely for this reason that an old video of a young Barron getting excited over a suitcase is going viral on TikTok in the wake of the 2024 election. Now, another video from Barron's childhood is making the rounds online. And, it's showing a very different young Barron that what folks may have expected from the seemingly shy 18 year old.
As buzz about Barron intensifies, Entertainment Tonight shared a video to YouTube from 2010 that shows a 4-year-old Barron at home at Trump Tower with his mom Melania Trump. In less than a day, the video racked up nearly 180,000 views and showed off a child who was far more rambunctious than much of the public may have expected. In the video, Barron drives around a child-sized electric Mercedes convertible as he and Melania have a photoshoot. Barron's copious energy and excitable personality take over the photoshoot and prove that his quiet, reserved disposition clearly didn't kick in until he was older.
The comment section is buzzing about Barron
Despite having a famous family and a father in the White House, Barron Trump was always shielded from the spotlight. As a result, the comment section on the video of little Barron was full of surprised replies. Many noted Barron's height. His height transformation through the years has had heads turning, and today, he stands at 6'7." One person noted: "I can see how Barron is very tall now, in this photo shoot, he is only 4!? He looked at least 7 years old." Others couldn't ignore how clearly different Barron's childhood was to the average kid's, thanks to his family's money and privilege. "A 4 year old with an entire floor to himself. Rides a Mercedes, white tiger and lion. Plays with gold watches. Has a full time nanny for himself. Dude bathed in money since birth," one YouTube user said.
Yet, beyond his privilege, personality, and ever-impressive height, there is one thing, in particular, that has gotten folks' attention in videos of young Barron; he seemed to have his mom's Slovenian accent. Since Barron is seldom heard talking these days, it's unclear whether he has lost the accent. One commenter pointed out, "People that are so desperate to hear his voice need to see this." Of course, in nearly 15 years, everyone changes. So, this video doesn't necessarily clue us into what Barron is really like today. Nevertheless, it makes it clear that he may not be quite as shy as he seems.