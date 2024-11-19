Throwback Video Gives Look Into Barron Trump's Childhood & It's Not What We Expected

Despite having a famous family and a father in the White House, Barron Trump was always shielded from the spotlight. As a result, the comment section on the video of little Barron was full of surprised replies. Many noted Barron's height. His height transformation through the years has had heads turning, and today, he stands at 6'7." One person noted: "I can see how Barron is very tall now, in this photo shoot, he is only 4!? He looked at least 7 years old." Others couldn't ignore how clearly different Barron's childhood was to the average kid's, thanks to his family's money and privilege. "A 4 year old with an entire floor to himself. Rides a Mercedes, white tiger and lion. Plays with gold watches. Has a full time nanny for himself. Dude bathed in money since birth," one YouTube user said.

Yet, beyond his privilege, personality, and ever-impressive height, there is one thing, in particular, that has gotten folks' attention in videos of young Barron; he seemed to have his mom's Slovenian accent. Since Barron is seldom heard talking these days, it's unclear whether he has lost the accent. One commenter pointed out, "People that are so desperate to hear his voice need to see this." Of course, in nearly 15 years, everyone changes. So, this video doesn't necessarily clue us into what Barron is really like today. Nevertheless, it makes it clear that he may not be quite as shy as he seems.