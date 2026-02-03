The Most Dramatic Celebrity Transformations Ever Seen In Super Bowl Ads

The Super Bowl isn't just the pinnacle for an NFL team. It's also the pinnacle for companies that want to put their brand in front of a massive audience. Advertisers spend millions for a coveted spot during the biggest game of the year, often hiring celebrities to do the heavy lifting for their products. Some A-listers undergo dramatic transformations in the name of the game, with results ranging from emotional ads that tug on your heartstrings to silly ads that tickle your funny bone. "It's one of the last remaining collective viewing experiences and, with the impact you can have on culture, I would say 100% it's worth it," Margaret Johnson, the chief creative officer at Goodby Silverstein & Partners, told Business Insider about the phenomenon that is the star-studded Super Bowl commercial.

In today's competitive marketplace, companies are no longer content to create content with Clydesdales. They want personality power for ads that will stick with people long after the final whistle. Brynna Aylward, North America chief creative officer of the ad agency Adam & Eve DDB, told Business Insider, "It's a shortcut to get people's attention, to get people really excited, and to really say what your brand stands for in tying it to a personality." For many of the stars, the exposure and attention could be a big draw. But for some, like Adam Brody, who appeared in a Pringles commercial during game time, the reason is more basic. In an interview with Pure Wow, the "Nobody Wants This" star described it as simply a "fun experience."