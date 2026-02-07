The Untold Truth Of Charlie Chaplin's Granddaughter, Oona

Born Oona Castilla Chaplin in Madrid, Spain, her childhood was far from typical. Her mother had decided to settle down in the Spanish capital after filming "Doctor Zhivago" there, yet the youngster also spent each year during her childhood in Switzerland, in order to attain naturalized Swiss citizenship.

Thanks to the careers of her parents — British actor Geraldine Chaplin, and Chilean cinematographer Patricio Castilla — they tended to move from place to place, following the movies upon which they worked. For a young Oona, that meant a transient and somewhat rootless existence that saw her and her parents living in various countries, including Spain, Switzerland, Cuba, Scotland, Chile, and England (she holds Spanish, British, and Swiss passports).

"I traveled a lot," Oona told the Independent. "They would ask my mother to come to Thailand for three months and say, 'Here's a couple of tickets, you can invite your family.' I don't think they do that anymore, do they? ... I was also spending a lot of time in Switzerland and in Cuba. My half-brother and sister are Cuban." Looking back on her upbringing, she feels privileged. "I'm the child of the future," she said. "I think that's the way it should be — being from millions of different places and traveling — it's the best education. I don't buy things now, I buy plane tickets."