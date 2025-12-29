Nepo Babies Who Have Been Open About Their Struggles

Being the child of a celebrity is a double-edged sword. On one hand, there are plenty of perks and privileges that come with the territory, including fancy houses, private jets, and all the parties and premieres you could ever want to attend. But underneath all the clothes, cars, and credit cards, often lies a darker side to being the offspring of the rich and famous — especially if they try to follow in their parents' famous footsteps. Many of these "nepo babies" have been open about the struggles they've faced as they've tried to establish themselves as individuals.

While it's easy for fans to roll their eyes and accuse these celebs of having first-world problems, the truth is that substance abuse and body image issues are unfortunately common. So why do nepo babies sometimes struggle more than those without a well-known surname? Psychologist Jo Hemmings told The Sun that there are several contributing factors, including easy access to drugs, alcohol, and more. She also pointed to imposter syndrome as a reason why these kids may go off the rails. "They never really know whether they've got their career because of who they are, or how talented they are," she explained. "That's difficult for a lot of them." Plus, there are the unavoidable expectations and comparisons that arise. As Hemmings pointed out, "They get much more scrutinized because we all know who they're the child of, and so the spotlight is on them to see if they are going to perform as well as their parents."