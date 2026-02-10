Prince William Bit His Tongue After Trump's Shady UK Comments & Proved He Wants His Crown

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

William, Prince of Wales has remarkable restraint. More than probably most of us combined. President Donald Trump is known for rubbing people the wrong way, and he did so yet again during an interview with Fox News following his speech at the January 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. During his speech, Trump claimed that, "The United States is treated very unfairly by NATO," per the Associated Press. In a subsequent interview with Fox News, the divisive politician took this rhetoric even further, asserting, "They [NATO allies] all say they sent some troops to Afghanistan, or this or that, and they did. They stayed a little back, a little off the front lines" (via CBS Evening News).

This understandably infuriated the leaders (and citizens) of NATO countries, including the United Kingdom. So much so that King Charles III reached out to the White House to tell Trump his claims were balderdash. He did, of course, use much more diplomatic language, because he is still in Trump's good graces and managed to get the divisive president to walk back his comments on Truth Social. Prince Harry, who has indirectly feuded with Trump on previous occasions and did two tours of Afghanistan during his time in the military, released a statement condemning Trump's accusations that the British didn't do their part. "Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defence of diplomacy and peace," Harry penned, per The U.S. Sun. The outlet noted that 457 British soldiers were killed during the war.

One royal was notably silent on this matter — Prince William. He didn't utter a word after Trump made these claims, proving that he's sticking to the royal rule of not making political statements — for now.