Prince William Bit His Tongue After Trump's Shady UK Comments & Proved He Wants His Crown
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
William, Prince of Wales has remarkable restraint. More than probably most of us combined. President Donald Trump is known for rubbing people the wrong way, and he did so yet again during an interview with Fox News following his speech at the January 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. During his speech, Trump claimed that, "The United States is treated very unfairly by NATO," per the Associated Press. In a subsequent interview with Fox News, the divisive politician took this rhetoric even further, asserting, "They [NATO allies] all say they sent some troops to Afghanistan, or this or that, and they did. They stayed a little back, a little off the front lines" (via CBS Evening News).
This understandably infuriated the leaders (and citizens) of NATO countries, including the United Kingdom. So much so that King Charles III reached out to the White House to tell Trump his claims were balderdash. He did, of course, use much more diplomatic language, because he is still in Trump's good graces and managed to get the divisive president to walk back his comments on Truth Social. Prince Harry, who has indirectly feuded with Trump on previous occasions and did two tours of Afghanistan during his time in the military, released a statement condemning Trump's accusations that the British didn't do their part. "Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defence of diplomacy and peace," Harry penned, per The U.S. Sun. The outlet noted that 457 British soldiers were killed during the war.
One royal was notably silent on this matter — Prince William. He didn't utter a word after Trump made these claims, proving that he's sticking to the royal rule of not making political statements — for now.
William might not be silent forever
William, Prince of Wales' conduct when it comes to Donald Trump proves he wants the crown, but the question is what he'll do once he has it. The royal family has clashed with U.S. presidents on several occasions, and while there are ample signs that William is ready to be king, he has made it clear that he will do things a little differently once the crown rests on his head.
While making an appearance on Canadian comedian Eugene Levy's travel series, "The Reluctant Traveler," in late 2025, William was pretty candid about the future of the monarchy. The royal mused in part that "change is on my agenda," per CBC. He also said, "I don't fear it, that's the bit that excites me ... the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical, but changes that I think need to happen." One wonders what these changes he's speaking of are, exactly; the prince didn't elaborate. There are, however, signs that indicate these changes might include William becoming more outspoken on matters he deems important — even if they are political.
According to Valentine Low's 2025 tome, "Power and the Palace," William isn't exactly scared of pushing boundaries behind the scenes, and while he might have bit his tongue as Trump insulted British troops in January 2026, he might not always show this restraint. Low notably pointed out William's statements on Gaza and Israel, which were significant, given his usual apolitical stance. Meanwhile, royal author Carolyn Harris told CBC, "While King Charles was an outspoken Prince of Wales who became a cautious innovator as King, Prince William may follow an opposite trajectory, as a more cautious Prince of Wales who becomes a vocal advocate for change as King."