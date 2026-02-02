Savannah Gutherie's Difficult Year Takes A Terrifying Twist As Mom Is Reported Missing

Savannah Guthrie is experiencing potentially unthinkable tragedy early in 2026 as her mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been reported missing in Arizona, according to reports from Variety and People. She was last seen on Saturday, January 31, at her home around East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue in Catalina Foothills, Arizona, around 9:30 p.m. The the Pima County Sheriff's Department has classified Nancy as a "missing vulnerable adult" because she is 84 years old. She has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. Authorities are unsure what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance. Nancy has some physical health issues but is of sound mind, police shared.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said at a news conference late on Sunday, February 1 that homicide detectives were sent to Nancy's home after she was reported missing at noon on Sunday, which is unusual with a missing person's report, CNN reported. Nanos described the scene as "very concerning" and has not ruled out foul play. Homicide detectives are still involved in the investigation, and search and rescue teams with volunteers, dogs, helicopters, and border patrol agents are also helping with the efforts. "I hope we find her safe and sound, but we can't ignore what's in front of us," Nanos said, per People.

Savannah was absent from "Today" on Monday, but issued a statement that was shared on air. "On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900," she said.