Shady Rumors About Melania Trump's Movie Ticket Sales Are Raising Eyebrows

Progressive media company MeidasTouch Network reported that National Faith Advisory Board (NFAB), whose president is Donald Trump's spiritual advisor Paula White-Cain, was promoting group sales to see "Melania" to the NFAB email list. MeidasTouch also noted that just because a theater gets bought out for a showing of "Melania," it doesn't mean that every seat in that theater gets filled. And some people on X (formerly known as Twitter) were saying they'd seen some strange behavior around the "Melania" movie that would point to empty seats for the screenings. "I went to the local mall and MAGA Republican[s] were out there handing out free tickets and placing others on windshield wipers of all the parked cars. And the theater was still empty," one person shared via X. We know that, with social media, it can be difficult to confirm how much really happened, but the rumors are definitely out there.

Others just came with jokes about the gossip over no one actually watching "Melania." One person quipped, "I hear that soon all ticket-buyers (both of them) will receive a coupon good for a free gold-tone trump watch (made in China). It may be redeemed by sending in $500 to cover shipping & handling."

And there were those who brought up the fact that it wouldn't be the first time that someone in the Trump family got a boost for a project. The Republican National Committee bought Donald Trump Jr.'s book "Triggered" in bulk, to the tune of nearly $95,000, which may have helped make it a New York Times bestseller, according to The New York Times. "Manufactured hype is the only kind they know," one person posted on X.