Melania Trump's Documentary Disaster Has Diehard Donald Fans Scrambling To Save Her
If there was ever a good time for a documentary about Melania Trump to come out, most of us can probably agree that now isn't it. Nevertheless, the day has come. "Melania" will have its big premiere tonight at the Kennedy Center. Even before the red carpet rolls out, it already seems clear that this Kennedy Center movie premiere won't be the flex the administration hoped it would be thanks to the embarrassing guest list putting Hollywood's rejection of the Trumps on blast. Now, to add insult to injury, the ticket sales are catastrophically bad, and the internet isn't letting Melania forget it. Of course, Melania does have supporters. And, it seems that some of those supporters are stepping in to make sure the "Melania" movie isn't too mortifying for Melania.
It would be ridiculous to think that a documentary following Melania in the days leading up to Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration wouldn't be affected by the presidency itself. Just as many people aren't interested in watching a movie about Melania due to their feelings about her and her husband, some Trump supporters are attempting to intervene and save MAGA from the bad look of those bad ticket sales. In his Substack "Naughty But Nice," journalist Rob Shuter explained that some screenings of "Melania" have been entirely bought out thanks to Republican groups. In fact, a source told him, "If the GOP didn't buy the seats, no one would."
Notorious big crowd-lover Donald is not going to love these crowd sizes
One source told Rob Shuter that when it comes to sold-out "Melania" screenings: "This isn't organic demand. It's about optics. Empty theaters look terrible." Of course, empty theaters do look terrible for any new movie. But they look even worse for someone who is notoriously obsessed with lots of people attending events. Donald Trump's ego could never handle dwindling crowd sizes at his rallies, and just as recently as last month, he was on his social media platform Truth Social, claiming to have an "amazing" crowd at a low-turnout North Carolina rally, per The Daily Beast. So it's easy to imagine how Donald might feel about empty screenings of "Melania" just after it opens.
Still, without the help of MAGA, empty screenings are exactly what "Melania" is destined for. "They're struggling to give the tickets away," another person told Shuter. "Some screenings barely sell unless the party steps in." To make matters worse, some movie theaters are reportedly asking ticket-buyers for unusual details about themselves, like where they work. "It feels less like a movie night and more like a loyalty check," an insider explained. For obvious reasons, this is reportedly giving pause even to big Donald fans. Why, exactly, theaters are doing this is unclear. What is clear, however, is that this is a great way to drive away the limited audience the documentary has. And that won't end well for the Trumps.