Melania Trump's Documentary Disaster Has Diehard Donald Fans Scrambling To Save Her

One source told Rob Shuter that when it comes to sold-out "Melania" screenings: "This isn't organic demand. It's about optics. Empty theaters look terrible." Of course, empty theaters do look terrible for any new movie. But they look even worse for someone who is notoriously obsessed with lots of people attending events. Donald Trump's ego could never handle dwindling crowd sizes at his rallies, and just as recently as last month, he was on his social media platform Truth Social, claiming to have an "amazing" crowd at a low-turnout North Carolina rally, per The Daily Beast. So it's easy to imagine how Donald might feel about empty screenings of "Melania" just after it opens.

Still, without the help of MAGA, empty screenings are exactly what "Melania" is destined for. "They're struggling to give the tickets away," another person told Shuter. "Some screenings barely sell unless the party steps in." To make matters worse, some movie theaters are reportedly asking ticket-buyers for unusual details about themselves, like where they work. "It feels less like a movie night and more like a loyalty check," an insider explained. For obvious reasons, this is reportedly giving pause even to big Donald fans. Why, exactly, theaters are doing this is unclear. What is clear, however, is that this is a great way to drive away the limited audience the documentary has. And that won't end well for the Trumps.