How Margot Robbie's Husband Is Really Handling The Affair Rumors

"Barbie" star Margot Robbie and "Frankenstein" actor Jacob Elordi are the leads of 2026's "Wuthering Heights," Emerald Fennell's romantic drama based on Emily Brontë's novel of the same name. It's attention-getting casting for the film, but it may have been too good, because now there are romance rumors out there about the two A-listers. Although that would normally be fine, in this case, Robbie is married. And if sources are to be believed, her husband, Tom Ackerley, is not handling the gossip well.

A feature for Vogue Australia includes a hot photo session of Robbie and Elordi very physically close to each other, with an interview showing Elordi saying, "I really love her. ... I really didn't want to let her down." Meanwhile, Robbie recalled filming "Wuthering Heights" on Valentine's Day, which led to Elordi (in character) surprising her with a rose-laden dressing room. She added, "I remember thinking on Valentine's Day, oh he's probably a very good boyfriend, 'cause there's a lot of thoughtfulness in this."

It would be easy to simply dismiss this as two actors doing their bit to sell a steamy movie by doing a flirty article, except RadarOnline had this juicy quote from Robbie at an LA premiere when talking about the film: "If it was me, I'd want to go with all my girlfriends on a Friday night, I'd want to have cocktails, maybe dress up a little bit. Then I'd go with my husband ... or whoever, on Valentine's Day." Regarding all the rumors about the co-stars, according to a source for the outlet, "Tom understands the business, but the noise can still be uncomfortable when it spirals into personal speculation."