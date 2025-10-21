When it comes to celebrity romances, we're all a little guilty of getting a bit too invested. Who can really blame us, when Hollywood has built an empire on the business of selling fantasies of everlasting love and leaving us to look for them in the very people who sell them to us. From red-carpet PDA to gushy Instagram posts and dreamy weddings, famous couples have always had a way of making love look cinematic. But between these carefully curated fairytales, it's easy to forget where the reel ends and the real begins. So when these love stories crash and burn, they leave a whole world of people affected — not just the two people at the center of it.

The irony of Hollywood is that it's both a farm and a graveyard of love, where endless relationships have grown and been laid to rest. From pairings so iconic they only needed indicative portmanteaus — TomKat and Brangelina — to marriages so long they seemed to be heading toward forever. Each breakup landed like a thunderbolt among fans who were rooting for their favorite stars. What added to the shock value of many celebrity divorces was the absence of any noticeable cracks in the tale in the period leading up to the announcement that they were parting ways. Here are some celebrity divorces we didn't see coming and how each of the spectacles played out.