Flirty Video Of Erika Kirk & Her Ex Hints What Went Wrong In Their Relationship

Since her husband's death, Erika Kirk has transformed herself into the face of Turning Point USA and a major player in the MAGA movement. Her rise to fame has put Kirk's life under a microscope, with practically everything she has ever done being analyzed, including an unearthed video of Kirk and her ex-boyfriend. The video, which Kirk (then going by her maiden name, Frantzve) and Tyler "JT" Massey recorded in 2014, was only meant to be seen by the producers of "The Amazing Race," but it escaped into the wild in late January 2026.

In the video, the Christian mother and conservative leader takes a moment to remind Massey that "sex sells" as she pulls down on his V-neck so we can see more of his chest. It's an incongruous moment for the woman who now pushes traditional values and piety. While Kirk's flirtatious attitude has captured the attention of viewers, the video may also reveal why things didn't work out between Kirk and Massey.

Full Amazing Race couple video reveals the depth of Erika Frantzve Kirk and JT Massey's sexual relationship and thirst for fame. credit @ProjectConstitu https://t.co/30ICUyHleW pic.twitter.com/lXOEVmMXDo — Sword Truth (@SwordTruth) January 22, 2026

Referring to themselves as "JT and E," the former couple spent most of the video showing off their playful personalities, laughing, singing, and doing goofy voices while discussing their lives. However, they also revealed some things that may have caused them problems over time.

Kirk and Massey had been together for five months when the video was shot, though as they explained, it was a long-distance relationship, which can make things difficult for a couple (especially in 2014, before video conferencing and other technological conveniences were more common). The two also discussed that, while they are both competitive, their methods of conflict resolution were very different, with Massey calling Kirk "highly confrontational" and saying she loves to argue and debate. This certainly could've caused friction in their relationship.