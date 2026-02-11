Who Alexander Skarsgård Has Dated Throughout The Years

The oldest of Stellan Skarsgård's eight children, Alexander Skarsgård shot to fame thanks to his role on HBO's supernatural drama "True Blood." Standing 6'4", the actor opened up to The Sunday Times about how his good looks actually hampered his career, saying, "If you want characters with depth but have been labeled 'a dude who takes his shirt off,' you're not going to get those offers." Alexander may be open about his work, but he tends to keep his private life just that. While he has been seen holding hands or getting cozy with a few women over the years, he and those women rarely speak about the time they spent together.

Alexander's first Hollywood romance was with Amanda Seyfried. The two dated sometime between 2007 and 2010, which suggests that they could have been together while Stellan was playing one of Seyfried's potential fathers in 2008's "Mamma Mia." In 2009, Alexander was rumored to be with his "True Blood" costar Evan Rachel Wood. While neither ever confirmed the romance, Wood hinted at it in an interview with E! News in 2010, saying, "I did date one of the cast members already."

Alexander then dated Kate Bosworth from 2009 to 2011. The two were often seen together, but, as he put it to BlackBook magazine (per HuffPost), they always claimed to be "just really good friends." Alexander was reportedly involved with Charlize Theron in 2012, but, again, neither ever publicly admitted to being together. Alexander was romantically linked to model Alexa Chung in 2015, but the closest they ever came to openly discussing their relationship was this Instagram post Chung made about Alexander's training regimen to play Tarzan.